Umag 2023: Stan Wawrinka vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Croatia Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Stan Wawrinka vs Alexei Popyrin

Date: July 29, 2023

Timing: 8 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST, 6 pm GMT, 2 pm ET.

Tournament: Croatia Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €562,515

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Stan Wawrinka vs Alexei Popyrin preview

Stan Wawrinka in action at Wimbledon

Sixth seed Stan Wawrinka will take on Alexei Popyrin in the final of the Croatia Open in Umag on Sunday.

The Swiss started the ATP 250 tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Filip Misolic and followed it up by beating Federico Coria 7-5, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, he was up against fourth seed Roberto Carballes baena and beat him 6-4, 7-5 to set up a semifinal clash against second seed Lorenzo Sonego. Wawrinka produced some brilliant tennis to defeat the Italian 6-3, 6-4 and reach his maiden ATP final since the 2019 Antwwerp European Open.

Alexei Popyrin was unseeded at the Croatia Open and started the tournament by beating Benjamin Bonzi 6-4, 7-5. He then triumphed 6-4, 6-1 over Sebastian Ofner to reach the quarterfinals, where his opponent was local wildcard Dino Prizmic.

Popyrin defeated the Croat 7-6(2), 7-5 after a closely-fought battle to set up a semifinal clash against seventh seed Matteo Arnaldi. The Italian won the opening set via a tiebreak but the Aussie managed to fight back and take the next two sets 7-5, 6-3 to book his place in the final.

Stan Wawrinka vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two currently stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Stan Wawrinka vs Alexei Popyrin odds

Odds will be updated when available.

Stan Wawrinka vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

Wawrinka will be enter the match as the favorite to win given how he has fared so far in Umag.

The Swiss is yet to drop a set in the ATP 250 event and has been very strong on his first serve, serving 14 aces and winning 94 out of 118 points (79.6%). He has also won 64 out of 98 points on his second serve (65.3%).

Wawrinka's one-handed backhand is among the very best in the game and he will look to make the most out of it. His movement on clay, return game and stamina will also come in very handy.

Popyrin has been very solid on his first serve so far throughout the Croatia Open, winning 135 out of 162 points (83.3%), with 20 aces to his name. However, he also has 14 double faults and cannot afford to have too many of those against someone of Wawrinka's experience.

The Aussie will look to dominate his surface while looking for the odd decisive break that could help him put pressure on Wawrinka. He will have to bring on his A-game if he is to come out on top.

While Popyrin has looked in good touch lately, the same can be said for Wawrinka and his current run of form and experience should lead him to his first ATP singles title since the 2019 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.

Pick: Wawrinka to win in straight sets.