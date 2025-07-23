Umag 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Francisco Cerundolo vs Carlos Taberner, Mariano Navone vs Jesper de Jong | Croatia Open

Second-round matches will conclude on Day 4 of the Croatia Open 2025 in Umag. Two seeded players failed to advance beyond the first round.

Sixth seed Roberto Carballes Baena lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets in his opener. Seventh seed Kamil Majchrzak was shown the door by qualifier Pedro Llama Ruiz in the first round as well.

Three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka was one of the high-profile names to make the second round. Wawrinka won his maiden ATP title at the Croatia Open in 2006 by beating Novak Djokovic in the final. Nearly two decades later, he's still going strong. As players aim to book their spots in the quarterfinals, here are the predictions for some of the matches set for Day 4 of the Croatia Open 2025:

#1. Francisco Cerundolo vs Carlos Taberner

Following a string of good results throughout the season, Cerundolo hit a rough patch a few weeks ago. He reached back-to-back quarterfinals at the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open. He posted even better results on clay, with a runner-up finish at the Argentina Open and a semifinal finish at the Madrid Open.

However, Cerundolo's form started to fizzle in the lead-up to the French Open. He lost in the first round of the Hamburg Open, and left the clay court Major without a win. He didn't win a match on grass either, losing in the first round of Wimbledon. He snapped his four-match losing skid with a win at last week's Nordea Open in Bastad, another tournament on clay. He eventually lost to Luciano Darderi in the semifinals.

Cerundolo, the defending champion, received a bye into the second round of the Croatia Open as the top seed. Taberner, on the other hand, beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 7-6 (1). It marked just his second win on the ATP Tour this year. However, he has won two titles on the Challenger circuit this year. The Spaniard is a capable player on clay, though his 0-6 record against top-20 players makes him the underdog against Cerundolo.

Predicted winner: Francisco Cerundolo

#2. Luciano Darderi vs Tseng Chun-hsin

Luciano Darderi is the second seed at the Croatia Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Darderi has a combined three wins on hardcourts and grass this year but has compiled a 17-8 record on clay. He has also won two titles on the red dirt this season, first at the Morocco Open in April and the second at last week's Nordea Open. He received a first-round bye at the Croatia Open as the second seed.

Tseng commenced his run at the Croatia Open with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Guilio Zeppieri. He snapped his seven-match losing streak at the ATP level with the win and improved his record for the season to 4-9. He has a 12-5 record at the Challenger level, including a title and a runner-up finish.

Tseng has a 1-11 record against top-50 players at the ATP level. Beating Darderi, who just won a title, could prove to be a tall order for him given his record against higher-ranked players.

Predicted winner: Luciano Darderi

#3. Mariano Navone vs Jesper de Jong

Navone is having a rather average season, with a 16-17 record so far. 12 of his wins this year have come on clay. Following a second-round exit from Wimbledon, he lost in the second round of last week's Nordea Open. He kicked off his Croatia Open campaign with a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over Tomas Barrios Vera.

De Jong lost to Darderi in the final of the Nordea Open. He shook off the disappointment of losing his first career final on the ATP Tour with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Mili Poljicak in the first round of the Croatia Open.

This will be the first career meeting between them. De Jong has a 15-17 career record on the ATP Tour, while Navone has already surpassed him with his wins this year. The Argentine will be the favorite to win this showdown, though he's also a prime target for an upset given his inconsistent performances this year.

Predicted winner: Mariano Navone

#4. Vit Kopriva vs Titouan Droguet

Vit Kopriva is the eighth seed at the Croatia Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Kopriva rallied from a set down to beat Raphael Collignon 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Croatia Open. Droguet came through the qualifying rounds here to book his spot in the main draw of an ATP tournament for the first time this year. He beat former top-20 player Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-3 in the first round.

It marked Droguet's second career win at the ATP level, and his first since August 2023. He also didn't drop his serve even once against Garin, putting up a commanding display of tennis right from start to finish.

All of Kopriva's seven main draw wins this year have come on clay. Droguet has mainly stuck to the Challenger circuit this year, winning one title from three finals. He has improved a lot this year and if he maintains his form from the previous round, then he will certainly fancy his chances of another win.

However, Droguet has won only two of his last 10 matches against top-100 players. As such, Kopriva will be heavily favored to come through this clash given the Frenchman's woes against top players.

Predicted winner: Vit Kopriva

