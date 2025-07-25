Umag 2025 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Luciano Dardieri vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli, Damir Dzumhur vs Carlos Taberner | Croatia Open

The men's singles semifinals will take place on Day 6 of the Croatia Open, with two exciting matchups scheduled for Friday. This year's ATP 250 event in Umag will have a new champion, with top seed Francisco Cerundolo suffering an unexpected loss in the second round. Three of the tournament's top four seeds, Luciano Darderi, Camilo Ugo Carabelli, and Damir Dzumhur, will play at the Goran Ivanisevic Stadium.

Ad

Carlos Taberner will join them as the fourth semifinalist, having upset Cerundolo and Jesper de Jong.

Let’s take a look at the predictions for the men’s singles matches ahead of the sixth day at Umag.

Luciano Dardieri vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Friday’s semifinal between the two players is set to be their eighth meeting on the ATP Tour, with Dardieri currently leading the head-to-head 4-3.

Ad

Trending

Luciano Dardieri is enjoying the most impressive season of his young career, boasting a 67.6% win rate on red clay, including two ATP title runs. Since clinching the title in Bastad earlier this week, he has defeated the likes of Sebastian Baez, Francisco Cerundolo, Jesper de Jong, and Dino Prizmic.

Ugo Carabelli has also run a strong campaign, especially on clay. Although he is still chasing his maiden ATP title, the Argentine enters the semifinals high on confidence after recent victories over Christian Garin, Botic Van de Zandschulp, Filip Misolic, and Francesco Passaro, among others.

Ad

Statistically, Carabelli trails Dardieri in key areas, including second serve percentage, points won on second serve, aces, and double faults. Dardieri also holds the edge in both breakpoint conversion and breakpoint save rates.

Prediction: Luciano Dardieri to win in three sets.

Damir Dzumhur vs Carlos Taberner

The current head-to-head between the two players is tied at 1-1, with Damir Dzumhur retiring mid-match in their most recent clash.

Ad

While Carlos Taberner has the stronger win rate this season, it's worth noting that much of his success has come on the Challenger Tour. He’s picked up titles in Murcia and Sassuolo, securing wins over the likes of Vilius Gaubas, Marton Fucsovics, Kimmer Coppejans, Jesper de Jong, Lucas Van Assche, and Dusan Lajovic along the way.

Damir Dzumhur, on the other hand, hasn’t been able to win any title in 2025 yet. However, some of his performances on clay have been the highlight of his season.

Ad

He’s defeated high-profile names such as Sebastian Baez and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and even managed to take a set off Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open.

Taberner might have the edge when it comes to serving, but Dzumhur's speed and better groundstrokes make him a real threat.

Prediction: Damir Dzumhur to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More