Umag 2025 Final: Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Taberner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Croatia Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Taberner

Date: July 26, 2025

Tournament: Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Round: Final

Venue: International Tennis Center, Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Taberner preview

Luciano Darderi at the Eastbourne Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Second seed Luciano Darderi will take on Carlos Taberner in the final of the Croatia Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Following a first-round bye, Darderi beat Tseng Chun-hsin 7-5, 6-0 in the second round. He then staged a comeback to beat Dino Prizmic 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. He was up against third seed Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the semifinals.

The first set went down to the wire, with Darderi edging past his opponent in the tie-break to claim the set. He broke Ugo Carabelli's serve once in the second set, which proved to be more than enough for him to register a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win.

Ad

Taberner beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets in the first round and toppled top seed and defending champion Francisco Cerundolo in three sets in the second round. He defeated Jesper de Jong 7-5, 6-3 to set up a semifinal showdown against fourth seed Damir Dzumhur.

The Spaniard broke Dzumhur's serve twice to go 5-1 up in the opening set, but failed to close out the set after that. However, he immediately secured another break of serve to claim the opener. The second set was a walk in the park for Taberner, conceding only one game in it for a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Ad

Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Taberber head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Taberner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Luciano Darderi -210 +1.5 (-550) Over 21.5 (-135) Carlos Taberner +160 -1.5 (+310) Under 21.5 (-110)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Taberner prediction

Carlos Taberner at the Sevilla Challenger 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Taberner is enjoying the best week of his career so far. He's through to his maiden final at the ATP level, that too with a win over World No. 19 Cerundolo. He didn't display any signs of nerves against Dzumhur in the semifinals, striking 26 winners against 15 unforced errors during the match.

Ad

Darderi won the Nordea Open last week and has worked his way into another final, his third of the season. Earlier this year, he also won the title in Morocco, another clay event. He has dropped only one set during his Croatia Open campaign so far, and didn't lose his serve even once in the previous round.

Darderi has a 20-8 record on clay this year. He's also unbeaten in ATP finals, winning all three of them so far. Taberner has punched way above his weight this week, but the Italian's form makes him the firm favorite to claim his second title in as many weeks.

Pick: Luciano Darderi to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More