Umag 2025 Final: Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Taberner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Croatia Open

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Taberner
Date: July 26, 2025
Tournament: Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Round: Final
Venue: International Tennis Center, Umag, Croatia
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €596,035
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Taberner preview
Second seed Luciano Darderi will take on Carlos Taberner in the final of the Croatia Open 2025.
Following a first-round bye, Darderi beat Tseng Chun-hsin 7-5, 6-0 in the second round. He then staged a comeback to beat Dino Prizmic 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. He was up against third seed Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the semifinals.
The first set went down to the wire, with Darderi edging past his opponent in the tie-break to claim the set. He broke Ugo Carabelli's serve once in the second set, which proved to be more than enough for him to register a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win.
Taberner beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets in the first round and toppled top seed and defending champion Francisco Cerundolo in three sets in the second round. He defeated Jesper de Jong 7-5, 6-3 to set up a semifinal showdown against fourth seed Damir Dzumhur.
The Spaniard broke Dzumhur's serve twice to go 5-1 up in the opening set, but failed to close out the set after that. However, he immediately secured another break of serve to claim the opener. The second set was a walk in the park for Taberner, conceding only one game in it for a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 victory.
Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Taberber head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Taberner odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Taberner prediction
Taberner is enjoying the best week of his career so far. He's through to his maiden final at the ATP level, that too with a win over World No. 19 Cerundolo. He didn't display any signs of nerves against Dzumhur in the semifinals, striking 26 winners against 15 unforced errors during the match.
Darderi won the Nordea Open last week and has worked his way into another final, his third of the season. Earlier this year, he also won the title in Morocco, another clay event. He has dropped only one set during his Croatia Open campaign so far, and didn't lose his serve even once in the previous round.
Darderi has a 20-8 record on clay this year. He's also unbeaten in ATP finals, winning all three of them so far. Taberner has punched way above his weight this week, but the Italian's form makes him the firm favorite to claim his second title in as many weeks.
Pick: Luciano Darderi to win in three sets.