Umag 2025: Stan Wawrinka vs Damir Dzumhur preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs (4) Damir Dzumhur

Date: July 23, 2025

Tournament: Croatia Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Umag, Croatia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €596,035

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Stan Wawrinka vs Damir Dzumhur preview

Stan Wawrinka will continue his campaign at the Croatia Open with his second-round match set against fourth seed Damir Dzumhur.

Wawrinka has focused primarily on clay courts this season, playing 22 of his 28 matches on the surface. He’s secured 11 wins on clay, with his best result coming at the Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence.

The Swiss legend defeated Alexei Popyrin, Nishesh Basavareddy, and Borna Gojo to reach his only final of the year. Unfortunately, his impressive run came to an end after a hard-fought 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-7(4) loss to Borna Coric.

Recently, he suffered a straight-sets loss against Alexander Shevchenko in Gstaad. However, Wawrinka redeemed himself with a dominant 6-4, 6-1 victory over Alvaro Guillen Meza in the opening round at Umag.

Meanwhile, Dzumhur has had a busier clay-court campaign, competing in 30 matches on the surface and boasting a 56.7% win rate.

Between mid-March and April, he had his most successful run, making it to the semifinals of both the Challenger Zadar and the Bucharest Open.

But Dzumhur's highlight moment of the season was at the French Open. He beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round, 7-6(4), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, despite sustaining a horrific fall.

Dzumhur also fought hard in the third round against Carlos Alcaraz, despite the same injury. He was able to take a set and pressure the Spaniard, but eventually lost 1-6, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6.

Stan Wawrinka vs Damir Dzumhur head-to-head

The head-to-head is currently tied at 2-2.

Stan Wawrinka vs Damir Dzumhur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka +154 +1.5 (+118) Over 22.5 (-102) Damir Dzumhur -200 -1.5 (-170) Under 22.5 (-140)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stan Wawrinka vs Damir Dzumhur prediction

Stan Wawrinka's movement and agility have declined since turning 40. So, he has had to rely more on his strength. His serve has been one of his best weapons.

This season on clay, he gets an average of 5.1 aces per match and only 1.8 double faults. He also wins an impressive 68.4% of points on his first serve. These numbers are better than Dzumhur's.

But Dzumhur is a threat in longer rallies because of his speed and sharp groundstrokes. He also has a better break point conversion rate, which gives him an advantage when it comes to capitalising on key moments in a match.

Prediction: Dzumhur to win in three sets.

