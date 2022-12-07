"Under Pressure" - Elina Svitolina shares a sweet moment with former French-American basketball player Tony Parker

Elina Svitolina took to social media to share a sweet moment she had with Tony Parker, a former French-American basketball player.

Tony Parker, hailed as one of the greatest European players of all time, has won four NBA Championships with the San Antonio Spurs. Svitolina was present at the LNB Pro A basketball game between Monaco and Lyon-Villeurbanne that took place today at the Salle Gaston Medecin Arena in Monaco. Tony Parker is the president of the Lyon-Villeurbanne club. In a hard-fought game, Lyon-Villeurbanne fell to Monaco 78-97.

Elina Svitolina took to her Instagram story to share a video of Tony Parker prompting her to attempt a basket. The Ukaranian managed to put the ball in the basket, much to her relief.

“Under [email protected]_tonyparker09,” wrote Svitolina on her Instagram story.

The Ukrainian was last seen in action at the Miami Open, where she lost to Heather Watson in the first round 6-4, 3-6, 6-7. She has been off the tour since then, and she and Gael Monfils welcomed their first child, Skai Monfils, on October 15.

"No matter what the future brings, we will continue to take action for Ukraine" - Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina hosted an annual charity gala on December 2 at the Monaco Yacht Club. The event raised €240,000 ($251,000 US) for her foundation and the United24 program launched by Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

She shared pictures from the occasion, along with a lengthy caption on social media. She wrote about how this year was both the happiest and the most heartbreaking since they welcomed their first child, Skai, and the war that erupted at the same time.

She added that when she heard about the war, she felt hurt and powerless, but resolved to take action by aiding war-affected people through her foundation.

"This year has been both the happiest and the most tragic for me," wrote Svitolina on Instagram. "The moment when I found out that Gael and I were going to have a child, the war broke out in my country. Even now, I still can't fully describe what I was feeling at that moment. I felt hurt and powerless because I couldn't stop this terrible war. However, I made a decision to take action."

She also expressed gratitude to everyone who helped make the event a success, and stressed that no matter what the future holds, they will stand with Ukraine and support young talent.

"On the 2nd of December, we held the 3rd edition of the charity gala. There, we raised over €240,000 for the Elina Svitolina Foundation and the United24 @u24.gov.ua program launched by Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy @zelenskiy_official. For this, I want to THANK my dear friends, guests, and partners! No matter what the future brings, we will continue to take action for Ukraine and help young talents! Glory to Ukraine," she added.

