United Cup 2023: Alex de Minaur vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alex de Minaur vs Dan Evans.

Date: 29 December 2022.

Tournament: 2023 United Cup.

Round: Group Stage.

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: $15 million.

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN| UK - Sky Sports.

Alex de Minaur vs Dan Evans preview

De Minaur speaks during a media opportunity ahead of the 2023 United Cup

Alex de Minaur will face Dan Evans in the group stage of the United Cup 2023 on Thursday (December 29).

De Minaur had a solid 2022 season, which included a 47-25 win-loss record and a title in Atlanta. The Australian also reached the Round of 16 at two of the four grand slams in 2022, Wimbledon (losing to Garin) and the Australian Open (losing to Sinner). His last appearance on the ATP tour came at the Rolex Paris Masters in Bercy at the end of the season, where he lost to Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Evans has won 30 out of 57 of his matches this season, ending the season as the No. 27 ranked player in the ATP Rankings, with his most notable results coming in at the Sydney International, Canadian Open, and San Diego Open, where he reached the semifinals.

His last ATP appearance came at the Rolex Paris Masters, where he bowed out of the second round, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur vs Dan Evans head-to-head

The duo have faced off against each other twice on the ATP Tour, with the Brit winning on both occasions. He defeated the Aussie at the 2019 Canadian Open in straight sets 6-4, 7-6(6) and in the 2020 ATP Cup in a three-set thriller 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(2).

Alex de Minaur vs Dan Evans odds

Odds to be updated when available.

Alex de Minaur vs Dan Evans prediction

De Minaur will enter the match as a favorite against the Brit and will look to take full advantage of the home crowd. However, Evans defeated the Aussie in their last meeting Down Under and possesses the skills to disrupt the young Aussie's game.

The 23-year-old Australian is ranked just three places above his Brit counterpart and will look to take the speed of the court to his advantage. His flat groundstrokes and serve will work in his favor on the pacy hard courts in Perth.

Evans too likes to play on fast courts and his all-court game can be a threat to any player on the tour. While Evans has previously gotten the better of de Minaur, this time around, the Aussie should rally himself past the finish line to give Team Australia a winning start.

Pick: Alex de Minaur in three sets.

