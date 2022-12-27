United Cup 2023: Caroline Garcia vs Nadia Podoroska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (FRA) Caroline Garcia vs (ARG) Nadia Podoroska.

Date: December 30, 2022.

Tournament: United Cup 2023.

Round: Group stage.

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia.

Category: United Cup.

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $15,000,000.

Match timing: Not before 5:30 pm local time, 3:00 pm IST, 4:30 am EST and 9:30 am GMT.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Australia - Stan Sport.

Caroline Garcia vs Nadia Podoroska preview

WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia will meet 2020 French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska as France and Argentina clash at the United Cup 2023 on Friday.

Garcia is coming off the best season of her career. Following a quiet first half of the 2022 season, the Frenchwoman put up an effortlessly versatile display, racking up four titles on three different surfaces. Her first title of the year came on the grasscourts of Bad Homburg while the second one came in Warsaw on clay.

She went a step further to collect the WTA 1000 crown in Cincinnati on hardcourt after having started her campaign as a qualifier. The 29-year-old built on it with a run to the semifinals of the US Open before wrapping up the season with her biggest career title at the WTA Finals.

The World No. 4 participated in the recently concluded World Tennis League in Dubai before making her way Down Under. Although she lost two of her three singles matches there, the Frenchwoman will be eager to make amends at the United Cup ahead of the Australian Open.

Nadia Podoroska in action at the Tokyo Olympics

Nadia Podoroska, meanwhile, made history when she became the first qualifier to reach the last four at Roland Garros in 2020. It propelled her into the top 50 of the world rankings.

However, Podoroska couldn't live up to the promise due to her struggles with injuries and the resulting lack of consistency. The Argentine has managed to reach just five quarterfinals or better since her historic French Open run.

She was out of action for 10 months from September 2021 to June 2022 before returning at Wimbledon. With her ranking sliding to 195 due to her inactivity, Podoroska has mostly been plying her trade on the ITF circuit since then.

Caroline Garcia vs Nadia Podoroska head-to-head

Garcia leads 1-0 in her head-to-head against Podoroska. The Frenchwoman recorded a 6-0, 6-3 win in their solitary meeting so far at Monterrey in 2017.

Caroline Garcia vs Nadia Podoroska odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caroline Garcia Nadia Podoroska

Caroline Garcia vs Nadia Podoroska prediction

Caroline Garcia during a match at the World Tennis League

This is clearly a face-off between two players who are at the opposite ends of the spectrum as far as their careers are concerned. While Caroline Garcia has been enjoying a resurgence, Nadia Podoroska is looking to climb her way back into the top echelons.

Facing an in-form Garcia, who has expressed her desire to win a Slam, might be one of the toughest challenges for the struggling Podoroska.

The Frenchwoman has a strong serve and a powerful forehand with which she will look to blast the Argentine off the court. Being an efficient doubles player, Garcia is also adept at the net and will look to outfox her opponent with her sharp net play.

Podoroska, on the other hand, will look to grind it out from the baseline by extending the rallies in an attempt to eke out errors off Garcia's racquet. However, with the World No. 4 being mentally solid of late and hungry for more success, she might not allow the Argentine much of a chance to play her natural game.

Pick: Caroline Garcia to win in straight sets.

