United Cup 2023: Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (POL) Hubert Hurkacz vs (KAZ) Alexander Bublik

Date: January 1, 2023

Tournament: United Cup 2023

Round: Group stage

Venue: Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Match timing: Not before 5:30 pm local time, 7:30 am GMT, 1 pm IST & 2:30 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | UK & India - United Cup YouTube channel

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik preview

Hurkacz at the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup.

World No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz will take on Alexander Bublik in the group stage of the 2023 United Cup on Sunday.

Aside from a fourth-round showing at the French Open, Hurkacz underperformed at the Majors this year. He fared much better in other big tournaments, finishing as the runner-up at the Canadian Open. He also made it to the semifinals of the Miami Open and the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open.

Hurkacz won a solitary title in singles, at the ATP 500 event in Halle, where he bested Daniil Medvedev in the final. He also won the doubles title in Miami, teaming up with John Isner for the same. While the Pole didn't get to compete in the ATP Finals this time, he still managed to finish the year ranked in the top 10 for the second straight year.

Alexander Bublik at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Bublik was up against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in his first United Cup singles tie on Friday. The Kazakh played just one bad game in the opening set, but that's all it takes sometimes. He lost serve in the sixth game to trail 4-2, after which the set got away from him.

The duo remained unshakeable on serve in the second set, eventually taking it to a tie-break. Wawrinka jumped to a 4-0 lead in it and held on to it to defeat Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (3). His loss meant that Kazakhstan lost their tie against Switzerland.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Hurkacz leads Bublik 3-1 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Astana Open in straight sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik odds

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Bublik played at a decent level in his previous match against Wawrinka, but came up short when it mattered. His serve, which is a huge weapon, worked well but still appeared a little underwhelming compared to his usual standards.

The Kazakh will meet his match when it comes to serving in the form of Hurkacz. Bublik finished sixth and third, respectively, in terms of the number of aces and first-serve points won in 2022, while the Pole ranked third and fifth for the same metrics.

However, Hurkacz has the advantage of being a more consistent and all-round player compared to Bublik. The World No. 10 is far more effective from the back of the court compared to his opponent. The Kazakh's habit of showboating at times also costs him a point here and there, sometimes at crucial junctures as well.

Since losing their first-ever meeting, Hurkacz hasn't even lost a set against Bublik. He has become quite comfortable handling the Kazakh's game, and is likely to emerge victorious yet again.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

