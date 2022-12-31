United Cup 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (POL) Iga Swiatek vs (SUI) Belinda Bencic

Date: January 2, 2023

Tournament: United Cup 2023

Round: Group stage

Venue: Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 4 am EST, 9 am GMT and 2:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | UK & India - United Cup YouTube channel

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic preview

Swiatek at the 2023 United Cup.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Belinda Bencic in the group stage of the 2023 United Cup on Monday,

Swiatek faced Yulia Putintseva in her first singles tie here. She faced a break point in her very first service game but managed to hold serve. She went down 0-30 in her next service game but raised her level from the very next point. She ended up winning five games in a row to clinch the opener.

Both women were steady on serve at the start of the second set. Swiatek made her move in the fifth game, breaking Putintseva's serve to go 3-2 up. After another few games, she broke her opponent's serve for the final time to win the match 6-1, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic at the 2023 United Cup.

Bencic too faced Putintseva in her previous singles match here. She was off to a slow start as she went down 4-1, but eventually got back on serve. She then saved three set points to make it 5-5. The set soon went into a tie-break, with the Swiss winning seven consecutive points to claim the set.

Bencic went down an early break to trail 3-1 in the second set but reeled off five straight games to win the match 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

The two have split their previous couple of meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Bencic won their last match at the 2021 US Open in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic odds

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 United Cup.

Swiatek's form hasn't dipped in between seasons. She put up yet another commanding performance to defeat Putintseva and start the new season on a winning note. The World No. 1 was slow off the blocks, but once she found her rhythm, she was simply unstoppable.

Swiatek dialed up the aggression and some of her winners while returning serve were astounding. She smacked 17 forehand winners in contrast to five off her backhand wing.

Bencic had to stage a comeback in both sets to defeat her opponent. While she got off the hook in her last match, it's unlikely Swiatek will grant her the same reprieve. The Pole is a good frontrunner and once she's in the zone, it's hard for her opponents to make any inroads.

Swiatek has been the most dominant player on the WTA tour for a while now and it doesn't look like she's ready to give up that mantle just yet. Expect the World No. 1 to continue her winning ways.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

