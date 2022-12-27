United Cup 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details
Fixture: (USA) Jessica Pegula vs (CZE) Petra Kvitova
Date: 30 December 2022
Tournament: United Cup 2023
Round: Group stage
Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia
Category: United Cup
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize money: $15,000,000
Match timing: (Dec 30) 10 am local time, 4:30 am IST, (Dec 29) 6 pm EST and 11 pm GMT
Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Australia - Stan Sport
Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova preview
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula will lock horns with two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the group stage of the 2023 United Cup on Friday.
Pegula cemented her place as one of the most consistent players on the WTA tour as she completed her steady rise to the top. She made it to the quarterfinals of three Grand Slams, except for Wimbledon, where she lost in the third round. She also reached the final of the French Open in doubles, partnering Coco Gauff.
After a string of good results, including a runner-up finish at the Madrid Open, Pegula nabbed her first title of the year at the Guadalajara Open. She qualified for the WTA Finals in singles and doubles, but couldn't get out of the group stage as she lost all of her matches. Nevertheless, she ended the year ranked No. 3 in singles and No. 6 in doubles.
A veteran of the tour by now, Kvitova continues to compete at a high level. After a first-round exit from the Australian Open, her results at the Majors kept improving, with a fourth-round showing at the US Open being her best performance.
Kvitova clinched her 29th career title in Eastbourne by defeating Jelena Ostapenko in the final. She also finished as the runner-up in Cincinnati. Her other notable results included quarterfinal appearances in Dubai, Miami and Ostrava. The 32-year-old managed to finish the season ranked in the top 20 for the 11th time in her career.
Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova head-to-head
Kvitova leads Pegula 2-1 in the head-to-head. The latter won their most recent encounter at the 2022 US Open in straight sets.
Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova prediction
Based on how they performed in 2022, Pegula will be considered the favorite heading into this encounter. But the new season offers a fresh start for players and Kvitova will be eager to make the most of the clean slate.
Australia has been a happy hunting ground for the Czech star. She reached the final of the Australian Open back in 2019 and has won four other titles in the country as well. Kvitova's ball-striking remains as sharp as ever, but her ability to outlast her opponents has withered down considerably.
She has lost plenty of close three-set matches this past year, a stark contrast to the time when she won the most three-set battles in a season back in 2013. Pegula might not have as many weapons in her arsenal compared to Kvitova, but her well-rounded and consistent gameplay often gets her over the finish line.
The American won their previous meeting at this year's US Open 6-3, 6-2 and managed to break Kvitova's serve, a strong point of hers, six times. The former Wimbledon champion remains a credible threat and Pegula will need to be at her best to outplay her, something she's capable of doing as well.
Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in three sets.
