United Cup 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (USA) Jessica Pegula vs (CZE) Petra Kvitova

Date: 30 December 2022

Tournament: United Cup 2023

Round: Group stage

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Match timing: (Dec 30) 10 am local time, 4:30 am IST, (Dec 29) 6 pm EST and 11 pm GMT

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Australia - Stan Sport

Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova preview

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 US Open.

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula will lock horns with two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the group stage of the 2023 United Cup on Friday.

Pegula cemented her place as one of the most consistent players on the WTA tour as she completed her steady rise to the top. She made it to the quarterfinals of three Grand Slams, except for Wimbledon, where she lost in the third round. She also reached the final of the French Open in doubles, partnering Coco Gauff.

After a string of good results, including a runner-up finish at the Madrid Open, Pegula nabbed her first title of the year at the Guadalajara Open. She qualified for the WTA Finals in singles and doubles, but couldn't get out of the group stage as she lost all of her matches. Nevertheless, she ended the year ranked No. 3 in singles and No. 6 in doubles.

Petra Kvitova at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

A veteran of the tour by now, Kvitova continues to compete at a high level. After a first-round exit from the Australian Open, her results at the Majors kept improving, with a fourth-round showing at the US Open being her best performance.

Kvitova clinched her 29th career title in Eastbourne by defeating Jelena Ostapenko in the final. She also finished as the runner-up in Cincinnati. Her other notable results included quarterfinal appearances in Dubai, Miami and Ostrava. The 32-year-old managed to finish the season ranked in the top 20 for the 11th time in her career.

Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova head-to-head

Kvitova leads Pegula 2-1 in the head-to-head. The latter won their most recent encounter at the 2022 US Open in straight sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula Petra Kvitova

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Jessica Pegula vs Petra Kvitova prediction

Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova at the 2022 US Open.

Based on how they performed in 2022, Pegula will be considered the favorite heading into this encounter. But the new season offers a fresh start for players and Kvitova will be eager to make the most of the clean slate.

Australia has been a happy hunting ground for the Czech star. She reached the final of the Australian Open back in 2019 and has won four other titles in the country as well. Kvitova's ball-striking remains as sharp as ever, but her ability to outlast her opponents has withered down considerably.

She has lost plenty of close three-set matches this past year, a stark contrast to the time when she won the most three-set battles in a season back in 2013. Pegula might not have as many weapons in her arsenal compared to Kvitova, but her well-rounded and consistent gameplay often gets her over the finish line.

The American won their previous meeting at this year's US Open 6-3, 6-2 and managed to break Kvitova's serve, a strong point of hers, six times. The former Wimbledon champion remains a credible threat and Pegula will need to be at her best to outplay her, something she's capable of doing as well.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in three sets.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes