United Cup 2023: Madison Keys vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (USA) Madison Keys vs (CZE) Marie Bouzkova.

Date: 29 December, 2022.

Tournament: United Cup 2023.

Round: Group stage.

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia.

Category: United Cup.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $15,000,000.

Match timing: (Dec 29) Approx. 1:30 pm local time, 2:30 am GMT, 8 am IST, (Dec 28) 9:30 pm EST.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | Australia - Stan Sport.

Madison Keys vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Keys at the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

World No. 11 Madison Keys will square off against Marie Bouzkova in the group stage of the 2023 United Cup on Thursday.

Despite a few ups and downs, Keys' 2022 season was an overall success. She clinched her sixth career title at the Adelaide International 2 and followed it up with a semifinal showing at the Australian Open. Following a quarterfinal appearance at Indian Wells, her results were underwhelming.

Keys found her form at the French Open, reaching the fourth round in singles and the semifinal in doubles. Her next notable performance was in Cincinnati, notching up a win over World No. 1 Iga Swiatek en route to the semifinals. She concluded her season by making it to the quarterfinals in San Diego and the third round in Guadalajara.

Marie Bouzkova at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Bouzkova scored her first win at the Australian Open this year but was bundled out of the tournament in the second round. She then finished as the runner-up at the WTA 250 in Guadalajara. The highlight of her season was reaching her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon.

She clinched her first WTA title in front of her home crowd at the Prague Open. She concluded her season on a high by reaching her first semifinal at the WTA 1000 level at the Guadalajara Open.

Madison Keys vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

Keys leads Bouzkova 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2020 Brisbane International in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys Marie Bouzkova

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Madison Keys vs Marie Bouzkova prediction

Madison Keys at the 2022 Australian Open.

Keys is known for her power-packed game, but at times has to soldier through plenty of ebbs and flows before finding her range. Against a player of Bouzkova's caliber, a slow start or brief dip in form could prove to be costly for the American.

Their previous meeting took place nearly three years ago and was won by Keys quite handily. She didn't face much resistance back then, and if she's dialed in right from the start, history might repeat itself. Bouzkova lacks the power behind her groundstrokes compared to her opponent but makes up for it in other ways.

The Czech player's overall game is much more balanced and consistent in contrast to Keys. She has the ability to eke out errors from her opponents, something the American does in spades when her game is off. The match has the potential to swing either way, but Keys is likely to emerge triumphant in the end.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in three sets.

