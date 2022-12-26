United Cup 2023: Nick Kyrgios vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs Cameron Norrie

Date: 29 December 2022

Tournament: 2023 United Cup

Round: Group Stage

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: $15 million.

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN| UK - Sky Sports | Australia- Stan Sport.

Nick Kyrgios vs Cameron Norrie preview

Kyrgios in action at the World Tennis League in Dubai

Nick Kyrgios will face Cameron Norrie in the group stage of the United Cup on Thursday.

Kyrgios had the best season of his career in 2022, winning 37 out of 47 matches. He won the Citi Open in Washington by beating Yoshihito Nishioka in the final. However, his season's biggest highlight was reaching the Wimbledon final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

The Aussie also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open, the Indian Wells Masters and the Canadian Open, among others.

Cameron Norrie, on the other hand, won 49 out of 75 matches this season, capturing two ATP 250 titles in Delray Beach and Lyon.

The Brit reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon before losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets. He also made it to the last four of the Western and Southern Open, and the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters.

Norrie's performances saw him enter the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career. However, he suffered a drop towards the end of the season and is currently ranked 14th.

Nick Kyrgios vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Norrie leads Kyrgios 2-1 in the head-to-head. The last meeting between the two came in the second round of the 2021 Atlanta Open, with the Brit winning 6-1, 6-4.

Nick Kyrgios vs Cameron Norrie odds

Odds will be updated once they are available.

Nick Kyrgios vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Kyrgios produced some brilliant tennis during the 2022 season and will be eager to do the same in front of his home crowd at the United Cup.

Norrie also produced some consistently good performances last season and is capable of making things difficult for the best of players on his day. Hence, the match promises to be a tightly contested one.

Kyrgios has an all-attacking style of play and hits his shots with a lot of power. The Aussie's biggest strength is his serve, which can fetch him a lot of free points through aces. However, he is also prone to unforced errors due to his ultra-aggressive style.

Norrie's counterpunching game is the perfect foil for Kyrgios' no-holds barred aggression and he can force the Aussie to make unforced errors. The Brit is good at constructing points and can quickly switch from defense to offense. His serve isn't as good as Kyrgios' but it is good enough to fetch him a few aces.

That said, Kyrgios will have the advantage of home support on his side. If he comes out firing on all cylinders, he should be able to get the win.

Prediction: Nick Kyrgios to win in three sets.

