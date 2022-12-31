United Cup 2023: Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (ESP) Rafael Nadal vs (AUS) Alex de Minaur

Date: January 2, 2023

Tournament: United Cup 2023

Round: Group stage

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 8 am GMT, 1:30 pm IST & 3 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | UK & India - United Cup YouTube channel

Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur preview

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 United Cup.

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will square off against World No. 24 Alex de Minaur in the group stage of the 2023 United Cup on Monday.

Nadal kicked off his campaign against Britain's Cameron Norrie. Both players started strong, but it was the Spaniard who eventually gained the upper hand. He broke his opponent's serve in the sixth game to lead 4-2 and wrapped up the set soon after that.

The second set played out in a similar fashion, except it went Norrie's way. He broke Nadal's serve in the sixth game to go 4-2 up. The former World No. 1 had a break point to get back on serve in the next game, but couldn't convert it. The Brit captured the set after a couple of games.

Things didn't improve for Nadal in the third set. He lost serve in the fifth game to trail 3-2. He held break point chances across two of Norrie's service games, but his opponent came up with the goods when it mattered. The Brit soon served out the match to defeat the 36-year-old 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur at the 2023 United Cup.

De Minaur also faced Norrie in his previous singles contest. He quickly fell behind 4-1 in the opening set and the deficit proved to be too much for him to recover from. The Australian was unable to claw his way back and soon lost the set.

The second set wasn't any different as de Minaur once again trailed by a break. He served to stay in the match at 5-3, but Norrie broke his serve yet again to defeat him 6-3, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Nadal leads de Minaur 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2020 ATP Cup in three sets.

Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur odds

Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Both players suffered defeats at the hands of Norrie, though Nadal put up a fight. It was yet another three-set loss for the Spaniard as he struggled to get across the finish line. He managed to play well in patches, but his overall consistency remains a concern.

Nadal hit some fantastic forehands, but utilized the slice in a defensive manner far too often, which didn't yield the desired result. However, his serve was rather good. De Minaur's brand of tennis is quite similar to Norrie's, so the reigning Roland Garros champion will be prepared to handle him.

Nadal hasn't lost against the young Australian so far, but prior to Saturday, he hadn't lost to Norrie either. It's likely to be another battle for the Spaniard, except his odds of coming out on top are a lot higher this time.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in three sets.

