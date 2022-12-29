United Cup 2023: Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Bublik.

Date: 30 December 2022.

Tournament: 2023 United Cup.

Round: Group Stage.

Venue: Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Australia.

Surface: Hard.

Prize Money: $15 million.

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN| UK - Sky Sports.

Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Bublik preview

Wawrinka of Switzerland in action during day one of the Diriyah Tennis Cup Riyadh

Stan Wawrinka will face Alexander Bublik in the group stage of the United Cup 2023 on Friday (December 30).

Wawrinka had a disappointing 2022 season as he finished the year with a 8-14 win-loss record. His noteworthy result came at the Moselle Open, where he reached the semifinals. Wawrinka's year was sub-optimal as he was returning from injury setbacks, such as his ankle and knee struggles from the previous three years, and finished the year as No. 145 in the ATP Rankings.

Stan Wawrinka's last match of the 2022 season was the Paris Masters at Bercy, where he lost to the eventual champion Holger Rune in three epic sets 6-4, 5-7, 6-7(3).

Alexander Bublik had a decent 2022 season as he won 33 out of his 60 matches, his most noteworthy result being a maiden ATP title in Montpellier, where he defeated Alexander Zverev in the final.

The Kazakhstani also reached the final at the Moselle Open, where he was defeated by Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets 7-6(3), 6-2. His last competitive match of the 2022 season was at the Rolex Paris Masters, where he lost in the opening-round to Mikael Ymer in three sets 6-1, 7-6(2), 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

The pair have met each other twice on the ATP tour, with both their meetings coming in the 2022 season. Bublik won both encounters in Metz and Monte-Carlo.

Bublik leads their head-to-head 2-0.

Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka Alexander Bublik

Odds will be updated when available.

Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Bublik will enter their match as the firm favorite as he has gotten the better of the three-time Grand Slam champion on both occasions they have played each other.

But the Swiss will look to draw confidence from his previous triumphs Down Under, winning the 2014 Australian Open. Wawrinka, on any given day, possesses the weapons to outplay his opponents. It would be interesting to see how his body holds up in the heat of Brisbane and how he will adapt his game to the pacy courts at the Pat Rafter Arena.

Bublik will look to take advantage of the speedy hardcourt, using his big serve and forehand to outmuscle Wawrinka. He would be foolish to count off the challenge of the Swiss, who can still push him during the encounter. But the Kazakhstani's power game would suit the conditions to a tee and give his country the advantage in the tie.

Pick: Alexander Bublik in straight sets.

