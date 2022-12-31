United Cup 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs David Goffin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (GRE) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (BEL) David Goffin

Date: January 2, 2023

Tournament: United Cup 2023

Round: Group stage

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Match timing: Approx. 1:30 pm local time, 5:30 am GMT, 12:30 am EST and 11 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | UK & India - United Cup YouTube channel

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs David Goffin preview

Tsitsipas at the 2023 United Cup.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and David Goffin are set to clash in the group stage of the 2023 United Cup on Monday.

Tsitsipas was up against Grigor Dimitrov in his previous singles tie. He went toe-to-toe with the Bulgarian for most of the first set, but lost his serve in the last game of the set to lose it.

Tsitsipas responded strongly as he broke Dimitrov's serve twice to lead 5-1 and claimed the set soon after to level the proceedings. He was under pressure on his own serve in the third set but saved all the break points that he faced. The set eventually went into a tie-break, with the Greek gaining the upper hand to complete a 4-6, 6-2 7-6 (4) comeback victory.

David Goffin at the 2023 United Cup.

Goffin took on Dimitrov in his singles match on Saturday. He fell behind 4-1 in the first set but regrouped in time to level the score. But the Belgian stumbled once again towards the end, getting broken in the last game of the set to lose it.

The duo traded service breaks to start the second set but remained solid on serve after that. Goffin served to stay in the match at 6-5, but Dimitrov broke his serve yet again to defeat him 6-4, 7-5.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs David Goffin head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Goffin 4-2 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2019 Estoril Open in three sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs David Goffin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas David Goffin

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs David Goffin prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Tsitsipas staged a fantastic comeback to defeat Dimitrov. His serve got better and better as the match progressed and especially came in handy whenever he faced a break point. The Greek's shotmaking was restrained and executed well most of the time.

Goffin, on the other hand, came up short against the Bulgarian. He played at a decent well, striking cleanly off of both wings. However, he managed to convert just 2 of his eight break points, which led to his downfall. His serving numbers could've been better as well.

Their previous encounter was more than three years ago, so it has been quite some time since they've got a feel for each other's games. Their careers have also gone in the opposite direction, with Tsitsipas continuing his upward trajectory as Goffin's career stalled a bit.

The Greek has cemented himself as a top player and competed as such in his previous match. Expect him to emerge victorious against Goffin as well.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

