United Cup 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (USA) Taylor Fritz vs (GER) Alexander Zverev

Date: January 2, 2023

Tournament: United Cup 2023

Round: Group stage

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Match timing: (Jan 2) 12 noon local time, 1 am GMT, 6:30 am IST, (Jan 1) 8 pm EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | UK & India - United Cup YouTube channel

Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2023 United Cup.

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz will take on 2020 US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev in the group stage of the 2023 United Cup on Monday.

Fritz played his first singles match against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka. He snagged an early break in the opening set to jump to a 3-0 lead. The solitary break of serve proved to be more than enough for him to clinch the set down the line.

Both players were on an even footing for most of the second set. Lehecka held a break point each across a couple of Fritz's service games but was unable to convert. The American didn't commit the same mistake when presented with the same opportunity. He broke his opponent's serve in the ninth game, following which he served out the match to win 6-3, 6-4.

Fritz even competed in the mixed doubles match. He teamed up with Jessica Pegula to defeat Lehecka and Marie Bouzkova in three sets, sealing the tie 4-1 in the Americans' favor.

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 United Cup.

Zverev also played his first singles against Lehecka. He saved a few break points early on in the opening set, but eventually crumbled under pressure towards the end. He dropped his serve in the last game of the set to lose it.

The German held four break points on Lehecka's serve at the start of the second set but was unable to capitalize on his chances. He then lost serve to trail 3-1 but got back on serve immediately in the next game. However, the 25-year-old lost the next three games as he lost to the Czech 6-4, 6-2.

Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Zverev leads Fritz 4-2 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 ATP Cup in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz Alexander Zverev

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2022 ATP Cup.

While Zverev competed in a handful of exhibition matches before this, his first official match since his return from an injury didn't go as planned. He was thoroughly outplayed by Lehecka. The German's movement was a bit sluggish at times and his serve proved to be his downfall yet again.

Zverev coughed up eight double faults and won just 36% of his second serve points. His shots lacked the usual accuracy as well. Fritz, on the other hand, played at a good level. He was confident in his ball striking and dictated the proceedings for most of the match.

While Fritz trails in head-to-head meetings, their career paths have diverged since they last met. He has risen in the rankings, while Zverev is finding his form following a serious injury. At this point, the American is a lock to win this encounter with ease.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

