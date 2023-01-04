United Cup 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Hubert Hurkacz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (USA) Taylor Fritz vs (POL) Hubert Hurkacz

Date: January 7, 2023

Tournament: United Cup 2023

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Match timing: (Jan 7) 1 pm local time, 2 am GMT, 7:30 am IST & (Jan 6) 9 pm EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | UK & India - United Cup YouTube channel

Taylor Fritz vs Hubert Hurkacz preview

Taylor Fritz in action at the 2023 United Cup

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz will take on World No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz when the United States and Poland clash in the 2023 United Cup semifinals on Saturday, January 7.

Whether singles or doubles, the 25-year-old American was impressive during the league matches in Sydney as he kicked off his 2023 season with a straight-sets win (6-4, 6-4) over 81st-ranked Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic. Fritz also teamed up with Jessica Pegula to down Lehecka and Marie Bouzkova in their doubles encounter. The USA ended up defeating the Czech Republic 4-1.

The 2022 Indian Wells champion continued his strong performance against Alexander Zverev, who returned to the tour after a seven-month layoff due to a severe ankle injury sustained at the French Open. Fritz defeated the 12th-ranked player 6-1, 6-4, and helped his team secure a 5-0 win against Germany.

When the USA beat Great Britain 4-1 in the City Finals on Wednesday, Fritz was handed his first loss of the year by Cameron Norrie in a closely fought contest. The World No. 14 beat him 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2023 United Cup

Hubert Hurkacz also began his season with a win. The 2022 Terra Wortmann Open beat Kazakhstan's 37th-ranked Alexander Bublik 7-6(8), 4-6, 6-3. He then partnered with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek to defeat Grigoriy Lomakin and Zhibek Kulambayeva 6-3, 6-4. Poland eventually won 4-1 against Kazakhstan.

Hurkacz's next opponent was three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Once again, the 25-year-old prevailed as he beat the 148th-ranked player 7-6(5), 6-4, with Poland winning 3-2 against Switzerland.

In the City Finals between Poland and Italy on Wednesday, World No. 16 Matteo Berrettini downed Hurkacz 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. However, the Pole teamed up with Swiatek once again to beat Lorenzo Musetti and Camila Rosatello 6-1, 6-2 in a must-win match. Poland defeated Italy 3-2 to enter the semifinals, though Italy also progressed.

Taylor Fritz vs Hubert Hurkacz head-to-head

This will be the third time that the two players will face each other on the tour, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1.

Taylor Fritz vs Hubert Hurkacz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz Hubert Hurkacz

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Taylor Fritz vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction

Both players have displayed a high level of tennis in the United Cup and over the last few months. However, both lost their respective City Finals clashes on Wednesday.

That said, Fritz remains extremely confident about his game, and given the way the USA has dominated other teams, he is likely to prevail over Hurkacz on Saturday.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets.

