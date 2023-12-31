United Cup 2024: Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (POL) Hubert Hurkacz vs (SPA) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: January 1, 2024

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Group stage

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | Canada - TSN

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Hurkacz at the 2024 United Cup.

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz will take on Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the group stage of the 2024 United Cup on Monday.

Hurkacz faced Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild in the first group tie. The Pole struck first to go up a break in the opening set but was unable to hold on to the advantage as he got broken himself later on.

The set eventually went to a tie-break, which went the Brazilian's way. Hurkacz regrouped as the match went on, and broke Wild's serve twice in each of the next two sets to score a 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3 comeback win.

Davidovich Fokina, too, commenced his United Cup challenge against Wild. A lone break of serve was enough for the Spaniard to clinch the opener. He went full throttle in the second set and dished out a bagel to register a comfortable 6-4, 6-0 victory.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Davidovich Fokina leads Hurkacz 3-2 in the head-to-head. The Spaniard won their previous encounter at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in five sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz -200 +1.5 (-500) Over 22.5 (-130) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +145 -1.5 (+310) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Alejandro Davodovich Fokina at the 2024 United Cup.

It was the same old story for Hurkacz, who got dragged into another three-set tussle to start the new season. He did recover well after losing the first set against Wild. The Pole's serve helped him out as usual as he was aided by 10 aces and won 75% of first-serve points.

Davidovich Fokina, on the other hand, swept past Wild with ease. While the first set was a bit competitive, the Spaniard stamped his authority over his opponent in the next set to wrap up the match.

Hurkacz and Davidovich Fokina's rivalry has been a close one. The latter started off by winning their first two duels, after which the former won their next two matches to get on even terms.

Their previous encounter at Wimbledon was a five-set thriller which was won by the Spaniard. Davidovich Fokina is a fairly decent player from the back of the court but does well to cover the court and surprise his opponents with some trick shots.

Hurkacz has the advantage of his serve and being a bit more consistent than Davidovich Fokina. The Pole could find himself in another slugfest, but he has gotten used to coming out on top in these close battles.

Pick: Hubert Hurkacz to win in three sets.