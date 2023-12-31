United Cup 2024: Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (USA) Jessica Pegula vs (AUS) Ajla Tomljanovic

Date: January 1, 2024

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Group stage

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic preview

Pegula at the 2024 United Cup.

USA's Jessica Pegula will play against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the group stage of the 2024 United Cup on Monday.

Pegula was up against Britain's Katie Boulter in her first match. The American secured a break of serve to start the opening set, but then fell behind 4-2. She then swept five of the next six games to take the set.

Pegula blew a comfortable 3-0 lead in the second set as Boulter dug deep to turn things around and clinch the set. The two fought well in the third set, but in the end the Brit gained the edge to inflict a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 defeat on the American.

Tomljanovic faced Boulter in her previous group tie as well. The Australian was off to a dismal start as she trailed 4-0 in the first set. She was unable to recover from that and the set slipped out of her grasp.

Tomljanovic raised her level in the second set, but it wasn't enough. An early break put her on the backfoot and while she tried to get back into the match, Boulter kept her at bay. The Australian went on to lose the match 6-2, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomlajnovic head-to-head

This will be the first main draw meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic odds

Jessica Pegula vs Ajla Tomljanovic prediction

Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2024 United Cup.

Pegula's loss put defending champions USA in a tricky position. However, Fritz won his singles tie, after which the two joined forces to triumph in the decisive mixed doubles match to seal the contest in their favor.

Pegula didn't play too badly against Boulter, but to lose a match from a winning position is always a tough pill to swallow. Tomljanovic, on the other hand, got outplayed by the same opponent in a more decisive manner.

The Australian is still on the comeback trail and isn't completely match fit yet. Pegula has been one of the most consistent players around over the past two seasons. Back-to-back losses against lower-ranked players would be too much of an anomaly given her recent track record.

Tomljanovic is no stranger to causing upsets, but this is a must-win tie for Australia or else they would be eliminated from the tournament. The pressure could prove to be too much. Even otherwise, Pegula would be the heavy favorite heading into this encounter.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets.