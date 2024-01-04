United Cup 2024: Maria Sakkari vs Angelique Kerber preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (GRE) Maria Sakkari vs (GER) Angelique Kerber

Date: January 5, 2024

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Ken Rosewell Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | Canada - TSN

Maria Sakkari vs Angelique Kerber preview

Greece's Maria Sakkari will take on Germany's Angelique Kerber in a highly anticipated quarterfinal clash at the 2024 United Cup on Friday.

The two players have seen mixed fortunes at the tournament so far. Sakkari has won both her group-stage matches rather comfortably while Kerber is yet to make a mark in the wins column.

Sakkari hardly broke a sweat in her first group tie against Chile's Daniela Seguel, winning the contest 6-0, 6-1 in a little over an hour. She faced a tougher test in her second match against Leylah Fernandez of Canada, winning it 7-6(2), 6-3. She is yet to register a point in the doubles department, however, after she went down with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the mixed doubles duel over the Chileans.

Maria Sakkari at the 2024 United Cup - Getty Images

Kerber, on the other hand, hasn't got going just yet at this year's United Cup, suffering defeats in both her singles matches. She lost to J. Paolini of Italy 6-4, 7-5 in her first group-stage tie. Kerber's second match against Caroline Garcia of France went to three sets, with Garcia eventually coming back from a set down to win. Kerber won her mixed doubles game (with Alexander Zverev) against Itlay but lost the one to France.

Maria Sakkari vs Angelique Kerber head-to-head

Angelique Kerber and Maria Sakkari have played each other four times on tour with the German leading their head-to-head 3-1. Kerber won the last time they played in 2021 at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Sakkari's only victory has come on Australian soil at the 2021 Grampians Trophy in Melbourne.

Maria Sakkari vs Angelique Kerber odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Maria Sakkari Angelique Kerber

(Odds will be updated once announced)

Angelique Kerber vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Angelique Kerber of Germany at the 2024 United Cup - Getty Images

The odds are certainly in Maria Sakkari's favor, going by the pair's current run of form. She is coming off two strong wins while Kerber has lost both.

Sakkari has once again showcased an attacking brand of tennis over the past couple of days, with her deep and heavy groundstrokes causing problems. Despite her elite defensive skills, Kerber is going to find it hard to contain Sakkari's relentless approach coming into the new season.

Kerber will have to make a mark early if she is going to have any chance of winning tomorrow's match. Then again, it is going to boil down to who limits the unforced errors better and wins the longer points.

Prediction: Maria Sakkari to win in three sets.