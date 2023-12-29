United Cup 2024: Marketa Vondrousova vs Zheng Qinwen preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: Marketa Vondrousova vs Zheng Qinwen

Date: December 30, 2023

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Group stage

Venue: Ken Rosewell Arena, Sydney, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | Canada - TSN

Marketa Vondrousova vs Zheng Qinwen preview

Two of 2023’s standout performers, Marketa Vondrousova and Zheng Qinwen, will go head-to-head as the Czech Republic takes on China in a United Cup tie.

Vondrousova, who had her big breakthrough at the Wimbledon Championships last year, did not finish the season on a high. In fact, she won just one out of six matches after being eliminated from the US Open quarterfinals. This included a round-robin exit on her WTA Finals debut.

Rested and recharged, the reigning Wimbledon champion will be looking to start afresh at the United Cup 2024.

Zheng Qinwen reached her biggest final at the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai.

Zheng, meanwhile, enjoyed a hugely successful back-end of the 2023 season that saw her lift a title on home soil and make her biggest final at the WTA Elite Trophy. The Chinese No. 1 reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 15 despite coming up just short against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the summit clash of the year-end championships.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Zheng Qinwen head-to-head

Marketa Vondrousova and Zheng Qinwen have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Zheng Qinwen odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marketa Vondrousova Zheng Qinwen

(Odds to be updated soon.)

Marketa Vondrousova vs Zheng Qinwen prediction

Marketa Vondrousova last played at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Marketa Vonderousova and Zheng Qinwen possess well-rounded styles of game, with the serve being a standout weapon for both.

The Chinese player in particular wins a fair few easy points off her first serve. At 73.7%, she had the joint-highest first serve winning percentage from the field in the 2023 season and will once again rely on the shot to propel her.

Vondorousova, meanwhile, also gave a good assessment of her serve during her dream run at the All England Club. Her true strength, however, lies in her ability to mix things up with short slices and drop shots.

Playing on quick hardcourts, one will have to give the edge to Zheng, who packs just that slight extra punch on the groundstrokes. If she can find a way to tackle the lefty Vondrousova serve, she should be able to come through with a win.

Prediction: Zheng to win in three sets.