United Cup 2024: Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (USA) Taylor Fritz vs (AUS) Alex de Minaur

Date: January 1, 2024

Tournament: United Cup 2024

Round: Group stage

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Category: United Cup

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $10,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - 9Now & Stan Sport | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur preview

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 United Cup.

USA's Taylor Fritz will face off against Australia's Alex de Minaur in the group stage of the 2024 United Cup on Monday.

Fritz took on Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in his first duel of the round-robin phase. The American leapt to a 3-0 lead in the first set in a matter of minutes. He even held a set point at 5-4 down the line, but the Brit managed to get back on serve at this juncture.

The two were evenly matched in the ensuing tie-break, but Fritz got the upper hand in the end to claim the set. The duo were once again neck and neck for most of the second set. The American broke Norrie's serve towards the end of the set to win the match 7-6 (5), 6-4.

De Minaur faced Norrie in his previous group tie as well. The Australian was unable to recover after going down an early break in the first set, which went his opponent's way as a result.

De Minaur responded strongly in the second set as he reeled off four straight games from 2-2 to clinch the set. The two gave it their all in the third set, which went down to the tie-break. Norrie came out on top in it to defeat the Australian 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2).

Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

De Minaur leads Fritz 4-3 in the head-to-head. The Australian won their previous encounter at the 2023 Canadian Open in three sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur odds

Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Alex de Minaur at the 2024 United Cup.

Fritz overcame a minor injury scare to down Norrie, following that, he teamed up with Jessica Pegula to win the mixed doubles tie as well. The American was instrumental in getting the defending champions off to a great start.

Fritz will now face a familiar foe in the form of de Minaur. Their last three matches have gone the distance. The American's big ball-striking matches up well against the Australian's more defensive tactics.

De Minaur has been able to neutralize Fritz's booming serve and ground game in the past. His incredible court coverage helps him keep the point going until he finds an opening to make his move.

De Minaur played reasonably well in his loss against Norrie, and has the potential to challenge Fritz yet again. However, the American will be full of confidence after winning two matches to lead his team to victory. This could give him the required edge to survive a tough challenge from the Australian.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets.