United Cup Day 1: Predictions ft. Nick Kyrgios vs Cameron Norrie, Petra Kvitova vs Jessica Pegula, Grigor Dimitrov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas & more

The United Cup kicks off its inaugural season with a star-studded field featuring Nick Kyrgios, Petra Kvitova and Stefanos Tsitsipas on December 29 — with hosts Australia as well as title favorites USA and Greece opening their campaigns.

The tournament — which is spread across four Australian cities — will feature four singles and one mixed doubles rubber as a part of each tie, giving tennis fans plenty to look forward to heading into the 2023 season.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions of the big encounters scheduled for Day 1 of the United Cup:

United Cup: Bulgaria vs Greece ft. Grigor Dimitrov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Dimitrov will lead the Bulgarian campaign.

Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas will headline the opening Group A tie between Bulgaria and Greece, clashing in what is set to be a blockbuster affair. Dimitrov possesses one of the best all-round games on the tour but may need a match or two to iron out the kinks.

Maria Sakkari, meanwhile, should expect a tough fight from the tenacious Viktoriya Tomova, who comes into the tournament at a near-career high world ranking. She also put up a tough fight against her Greek opponent at last year's Wimbledon.

Dimitar Kuzmanov and Isabella Shinikova are relative greenhorns on the big stage but may provide Bulgaria with reasons to cheer as they are still likely to hold sway over Michail Pervolarakis and Despina Papamichail respectively.

Prediction: Greece bt. Bulgaria 3-2

United Cup: Switzerland vs Kazakhstan ft. Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Bublik

Bencic ahead of the 2023 United Cup.

Despite the presence of the dogged Yulia Putinseva in the Kazakh team, Switzerland should be able to sweep the women's singles. Belinda Bencic — who thrives when playing for the Swiss flag — should be able to get past Putinseva, while her countrywoman Jil Teichmann will also enter the contest against Zhibek Kulambayeva as a heavy favorite.

The rubber featuring Stan Wawrinka and Alexander Bublik holds special significance as that's where Kazakhstan stands the best chance of scoring a point. Also, expect Marc-Andrea Husler to find his way past Kazakh youngster Timofey Skatov.

Prediction: Switzerland bt Kazakhstan 4-1

United Cup: USA vs Czech Republic ft. Petra Kvitova vs Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula will take on Petra Kvtiova in Sydney.

A two-time winner in Sydney, Petra Kvitova returns to Ken Rosewall Arena with hopes of steering the Czech side through a tough group. She faces a big challenge in the form of World No. 3 Jessica Pegula — who beat her in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open. The contest will pit Petra Kvitova's big hitting against Jessica Pegula's consistency.

Marie Bouzkova could also ask a few questions of Madison Keys. Much like the first women's match, fans will be treated to contrasting styles of tennis — with Keys' flat groundstrokes taking on Bouzkova's topspin-heavy shotmaking.

In the men's singles ties, USA's Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be firm favorites against Jiri Lehecka and Tomas Machac.

Prediction: USA bt Czech Republic 3-2

United Cup: Australia vs Great Britain Nick Kyrgios vs Cameron Norrie

Ajla Tomjlanovic will be one of the big draws for the home crowd.

Nick Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanovic, both big draws for the home crowd, face daunting tasks in the form of Britons Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart. Given the home advantage, the Aussie duo might just edge their opponents in these high-stakes battles.

Katie Swan, meanwhile, will have a good opportunity to score a point against her the relatively inexperienced Zoe Hives. The contest featuring Alex deMinaur and Dan Evans hangs perfectly in the balance.

Prediction: Australia bt. Great Britain 3-2

United Cup: Italy vs Brazil ft. Matteo Berrettini vs Thiago Monteiro

Matteo Berrettini will lead the Italian side.

Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti will lead the Italian side. They should both be expected to eke out wins over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro and Felipe Meligeni Alves.

On the women's side, however, Beatriz Haddad Maia lends heft to the Brazilian charge. The southpaw will be eyeing a win against Martina Trevisan. The Brazilian No. 2 Laura Pigossi faces a much tougher task against Lucia Bronzetti, who is coming off of a career-best season in 2022.

Prediction: Italy bt Brazil 4-1

