"Until Peng Shuai sets foot in another country, I will continue to believe her freedom has been taken away" - Chris Evert

Tennis legend Chris Evert carried on the rallying cry for Peng Shuai's safety, declaring that she will not believe that Peng is free until the Chinese athlete is allowed to leave her home country.

Peng sent the tennis world into a panic in November 2021, when she briefly disappeared. This came just days after she accused a high-ranking Chinese political leader of sexual assault on the social media site Weibo. The news led to massive outrage against the communist government in China from the tennis fraternity, and demands of her safe return echoed across all corners of the world.

Eventually, the 2-time doubles Grand Slam champion resurfaced in the public eye. Unfortunately, she also took back the original allegations and commented that it was just a case of "misunderstanding".

Since then, she has been spotted on and off, including at the ongoing Winter Olympics in Beijing. But alarmingly, the 36-year-old is yet to leave China's confines in more than three months.

Evert took to Twitter to express the same concerns most people have had regarding the situation. The American remarked that as long as Peng remains in China, it will be impossible to ascertain whether she is as accessible and safe as the CCP wants people to believe.

Furthermore, she also hailed the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for their decision to cancel all tournaments in China in the wake of what happened to one of their members.

"Until Peng Shuai sets foot in another country, I will continue to believe her freedom has been taken away," Evert wrote on Twitter. "Proud of Steve Simon and the WTA for postponing tournaments in China."

For reference, the WTA announced in December 2021 that due to the Chinese government's inability to conduct a proper, transparent investigation into Peng's allegations, all future tournaments in the country would be suspended.

wta @WTA “It’s always good to see Peng Shuai, whether in an interview or attending the Olympic Games.



However, her recent in-person interview does not alleviate any of our concerns about her initial post from November 2nd.



The move by the WTA, in showing solidarity with Peng Shuai even against a powerful like China, received unanimous acclaim and praise from all quarters.

Peng Shuai announced her retirement from tennis earlier this month

Peng Shuai has decided to call it quits on her career as a tennis professional

Meanwhile, Peng Shuai has announced her retirement from the sport as of February 2022, adding more fuel to the fire. In an interview with French outlet L'Equipe last week, the Chinese thanked the sport for playing an essential role in her life and added that even if she did not play professional tennis anymore, she would "forever be a tennis player".

"Tennis has transformed my life, brought me joy, challenges and so much more. It is sometimes difficult to know how to say goodbye and to retire," Peng said. "Many people ask me this question. Even if I no longer participate in professional competitions, I will forever be a tennis player."

Yaxue Cao @YaxueCao My earlier prediction that #PengShuai would be forced to retire was based on my understanding that China wanted to disassociate Peng Shuai from the @WTA & the tennis world, and also stop her from travelling overseas to play tennis. As predicted, she has announced her retirement. My earlier prediction that #PengShuai would be forced to retire was based on my understanding that China wanted to disassociate Peng Shuai from the @WTA & the tennis world, and also stop her from travelling overseas to play tennis. As predicted, she has announced her retirement.

The 36-year-old cited her prolonged absence from the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as her age.

"Considering my age, my multiple surgeries and the pandemic that forced me to quit for so long, I think it will be very difficult to regain my physical level," Peng said.

