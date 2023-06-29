Unveiling the 7 strangest outfits in Wimbledon's 136-year history

Wimbledon, the prestigious tennis tournament that has captivated fans for over a century, is known for its rich traditions and impeccable dress code.

However, throughout its long and illustrious history, there have been moments when players dared to defy convention and turned heads with their audacious fashion choices. In this article, we explore the seven strangest outfits to have graced the hallowed courts of Wimbledon, proving that even in the realm of tennis, fashion can be a game-changer.

Nick Kyrgios wearing Air Jordan 1 Lows at Wimbledon.

#7 When in Doubt, Air Jordans Out

In a bold move at Wimbledon 2022 that had sneakerheads and traditionalists raising their eyebrows, Nick Kyrgios of Australia walked onto the court wearing vibrant red Air Jordans. It was a fashion statement that screamed, "I'm here to break the rules, both on and off the court." Who knew tennis shoes could be so trendy?

#6 Sleeveless Whites: The Nadal Effect

Rafael Nadal, the Spanish powerhouse, didn't shy away from challenging the norm. He raised eyebrows in 2006 by donning sleeveless white outfits, pushing the boundaries of traditional Wimbledon attire. His style statement proved that muscles and fashion can go hand in hand, even on the pristine grass courts.

#5 Underwear Liberation

Wimbledon's recent rule change allowing all females to wear dark-colored underwear caused quite a stir, and for obvious reasons. While it may not be an outfit per se, it represents a significant departure from the more conservative past. No longer will players have to worry about fashion faux pas that could leave them feeling rather exposed!

#4 The "Pineapple Express"

In the late 80s and early 90s, Andre Agassi wore printed polo shirts, shorts and bandanas at the grasscourt Major and even made a memorable appearance with his eccentric pineapple-printed shorts. As refreshing as a tropical cocktail, Agassi's daring choice added a burst of flavor to the traditionally subdued tennis fashion scene. Let's just hope no one mistook him for a fruit salad.

#3 The "Gentleman Bandit"

Greg Rusedski, the British-Canadian player, made a statement with his choice of headwear in 1997. He sported a bandana reminiscent of a Wild West outlaw, giving him an edgy, rebellious aura on the court. The real question remains: Did he rob his opponents of victory with that bandana?

#2 The Diva and the Frills

Maria Sharapova, the tennis sensation, dazzled spectators in 2008 with her stunning tuxedo-inspired outfit. With frills, lace, and a touch of old Hollywood glamor, Sharapova redefined femininity on the court. Who said tennis can't be a fashion runway?

#1 The "Space Invaders"

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the American wildcard, went for an out-of-this-world look in 2011. Sporting a dress adorned with images of arcade game characters, she turned heads and left spectators wondering if she was summoning her inner video game superhero. Game on!

So, as we eagerly await the next Wimbledon tournament, let's celebrate the unique fashion choices that have graced this prestigious event. Who knows what outrageous outfits and fashion trends lie ahead? After all, in the world of tennis fashion, the only limit is imagination.

As The Notorious B.I.G once said, "dress to impress". And in the storied history of Wimbledon fashion, the players have certainly made their sartorial voices heard, leaving an indelible mark on the courts (with their feet) and in our memories.

