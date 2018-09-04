US Open 2018 Quarterfinals: Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

Mohak Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 85 // 04 Sep 2018, 11:41 IST

Arthur Ashe Stadium

The Argentine 3rd seed Juan Martin Del Potro will face the homeboy John Isner in the first men's singles quarter-final match of the day. The match will start at 11 PM IST.

In Monday's matches, Kei Nishikori overcame the challenge of the unseeded German Phillip Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 and will face Marin Cilic in the quarter-final after the Croat defeated David Goffin 7-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Former World No.1 and the two-time champion Novak Djokovic will be facing the unseeded Australian John Millman in the quarter-finals after the Aussie shocked 2nd seed Roger Federer, coming back to win the match after a slow start (3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6). Djokovic meanwhile beat Joao Sousa 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

1st seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal will face the in-form Dominic Theim who beat Kevin Anderson in straight sets in the Round of 16 in the late night match of the previous day. The match is scheduled to start at 5:45 AM IST.

In the women's singles, the third seed and defending champion Sloane Stephens and Anastasija Sevastova will play the first quarter-final of the day. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

The Spanish ace, Carla Suarez Navarro beat Maria Sharapova 6-4, 6-3 to set up a quarter-final clash with the American Madison Keys. The Japanese Naomi Osaka would go up against Lesia Tsurenko who is the only unseeded player left in the women's singles category.

In the late night match, the six-time champion Serena Williams will be facing the Czech Karolina Pliskova, scheduled to start at 4:30 AM IST.

In men's doubles, the American pair of Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren would be competing against the 7th seed pair of Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot. The Colombian duo of Robert Farah and Juan-Sebastian Cabal will be facing Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The pair of Maximo Gonzalez and Nicolas Jarry have their work cut out as they face the 3rd seed American duo of Jack Sock and Mike Bryan. The pair of Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray will face Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri.

In women's doubles, Lucie Hradecka and Ekaterina Makarova would be facing the 2nd seed pair of Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at 8:30 PM IST. Also, the duo of Coco Vandeweghe and Ashleigh Barty would be facing Irina Khromacheva and Dalila Jakupovic. This match is scheduled to start at 11:05 PM IST.

Anastasija Sevastova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova would pair up to face Zhang Shuai and Samantha Stosur. The 1st seed Czech duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova would come up against Elise Mertens and Demi Schuurs.

In mixed doubles, the pair of Raluca Olaru and Franko Skugor would face off against Nikola Mektic and Alicja Rosolska at 10:30 PM IST. The American duo of Christina McHale and Christian Harrison are scheduled to face Andrea Hlavackova and Edouard Roger-Vasselin at 12:20 AM IST.

All the matches can be viewed on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select HD2. Also, all the matches can be streamed online on Hotstar.