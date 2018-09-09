Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
US Open 2018: Re-living Naomi Osaka's historic and eventful Grand Slam victory

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
129   //    09 Sep 2018, 13:00 IST

Naomi Osaka (L) is consoled by Serena Williams (R) after a series of boos from the crowd.
Naomi Osaka (L) is consoled by Serena Williams (R) after a series of boos from the crowd.

20-year-old Naomi Osaka from Japan created history as she became the first tennis player from Japan to clinch a Grand Slam title in the singles category when she beat home favorite Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 in the US Open finals.

While the historic win should have ideally witnessed Osaka cheering to the crowd with quick waves and kisses, the victory turned into a painful way to end a memorable campaign as the crowd gathered at the Arthur Ashe Stadium booed the Japanese that forced her to settle in her seat, with her black visor covering her face, teary-eyed and dejected at the turn of events.

For the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, her comeback to the US Open was not the greatest. Although she blazed her way into the finals, the American superstar, gunning for her record 24th Grand Slam title was brought down by Osaka, who ahead of the tournament claimed that it would be a dream to play Serena Williams - her tennis idol while carving out a career for herself.

Williams' disastrous outing at the final was highlighted by the three violations she was given throughout the match. The first one in the first set, when the chair umpire believed that Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena's coach was helping her out from the stands.

Later, in the same set, when Williams lost her serve in the fifth game, she smashed her racquet onto the ground and as it lay, disoriented, the chair umpire reprimanded her yet again, that irked the 36-year-old as she was visibly vexed in asking the umpire for an apology.

As if a final nail in the coffin, a point against the multi-time champions saw Williams steaming towards the umpire and as she pointed her finger towards him claiming him to be a 'thief' for stealing a point from her, the umpire awarded yet another violation point to her, three in total that would see her miss a game as the crowd in attendance went into a shock and sent across a host of jeers to the umpire.

As the battle ensued between Williams and the chair umpire, Osaka on the other side seemed unperturbed and went about her task, finally reaping rewards for her perseverance as she managed to bring down the mighty challenge posed by her opponent, the crowd favorite and the hopes of the 24,000 people who were present at the final.

The boos and howls began at the end of the match and continued all the way to the presentation ceremony until the time when Williams, more than a decade and a half older than Osaka decide to end what was slowly taking a huge toll on the talented Osaka.

"Let's not boo anymore, congratulations Noami. No more booing," she said as the crowd received the message and started to cheer the effort put in by the 20-year-old.

In the end, a surreal moment for Osaka had turned into a moment of mixed emotions through anguish and joy as she said, "I know everyone was cheering for her and I am sorry it has to end like this," moments before she managed to sport a small smile on lifting the prestigious trophy, for the first ever-time in her budding career.

The US Open victory will surely be a massive confidence booster for Osaka, if not memorable which can only push the Japanese to strive harder and earn more titles under her name.

