US Open 2019: 5 Men's Singles Players to watch out for

The final Grand Slam of the year is about to begin and once again it is going to be an interesting battle between the Big 3. After winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, Novak Djokovic will be aiming to end the season on a high.

Roger Federer, who has looked a different player altogether after making a comeback from an injury in 2017, will surely be amongst the favourites. Federer’s win against Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of Wimbledon this year shows the hunger of a man who is still a dominant figure in tennis circles.

Federer also won the Halle Open in June. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal, who last won the US Open in 2017, will be aiming to put his 2018 US Open semi-final disappointment behind him. The Spaniard had to retire in that game against Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro due to an injury.

Andy Murray will not be participating in the singles event due to hip surgery. The Scott had stated that he wants to revive his singles career which is why he will skip the tournament. Apart from these players, there are some fine talents who are slowly emerging as the future stars of the tennis fraternity.

These players are trying to establish themselves on the big stage and have got the quality to challenge the big guns. This year’s US Open could be one of the most open events at Flushing Meadows as we might see a new champion.

In this particular US Open event, we might see a new generation of players who are eager to make a statement. We take a look at 5 such players who can make an impact:

#1 Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem is considered to be the next shining star in tennis circles. The 25-year-old produced some decent performances last year by winning the Lyon Open in May and finished runner-up at the Madrid Open in the same month, losing to Alexander Zverev in the final.

The Austrian also finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal in the French Open last year. He won the Argentina Open in February last year by beating Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia in the final with a 6-2, 6-4 score-line.

He also won the St. Petersburg Open in Russia in September by beating Martin Klizan of Slovakia with a 6-3, 6-1 scoreline. Thiem brought that form this year to the Indian Wells Masters and the Barcelona Open where he triumphed. Thiem's destructive forehands combined with his solid groundstrokes can trouble any opponent. Thiem won the Austrian Open in July as well.

Thiem's baseline game is quite precise. His quick groundstrokes have outdone many opponents, while his top spins are quite effective during the run of play. Thiem’s calmness helps him during pressure situations, which the Austrian had said helps him focus whenever he plays a tricky opponent. His single-handed backhands have always been his main strength.

