US Open 2019, Belinda Bencic vs Donna Vekic Quarter-finals: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Belinda Bencic

In the most surprising of quarter-final matches at the US Open 2019, we have Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Croatia's Donna Vekic scheduled to lock horns for a semi-final berth. Then again, if we are talking of surprises, Bencic pulled off the most majestic one in her fourth-round match against 2-time Grand Slam winner and defending champion, Naomi Osaka.

Even though the 22-year-old Swiss has had her way with Osaka in the past, it was expected that the Japanese would be able to put up a better challenge. But Bencic was ruthless and defeated Osaka 7-5, 6-4 to sail into the quarter-finals.

Bencic has had an easy outing and has lost only one set so far in her second round match. She trounced Mandy Minella and Alize Cornet before Anett Kontaveit gave her a walkover. And finally, she dealt with Naomi Osaka in an impressive fashion to book herself a berth in the last-eight.

On the other hand, 23-year-old Donna Vekic has had a quiet run at the US Open. She has been playing some brilliant tennis of late and can pose to be a threat to the 22-year-old Bencic. Vekic ousted qualifier, Richel Hogenkamp, Kaia Kanepi, Yulia Putinsteva and Julia Goerges, eventually.

In all of these matches, except for the fourth round encounter against Goerges, Vekic had a smooth sailing without dropping any set. However, her performance against the big-serving and hard-hitting Goerges was commendable as she booked herself a ticket to the quarters of a Major for the first time.

Bencic has been successful over the Croatian twice out of the three occasions when they've played each other. However, in their most recent meeting at the French Open 2019, Vekic ousted Bencic in the Round of 32 match in a very one-sided straight-sets match. It's difficult to predict who will get the better of each other but Bencic has a minor edge because of the 2-1 lead she now has.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: [13] Belinda Bencic v [23] Donna Vekic on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 9:30 p.m IST on September 4, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.