US Open 2019: Bianca Andreescu claims straight-sets win over Caroline Wozniacki

World No.15 Bianca Andreescu continued her fine show in the 2019 US Open as she registered a strong 6-4, 6-4 win against two-time finalist Caroline Wozniacki. The victory for the former also saw her becoming the first teenager to enter the Round of 16 in this year's edition of the US Open.

The duo faced one another back in Auckland this year where Andreescu, who hails from Canada challenged the Dane and came through with a straight-sets win. Since then, the 19-year-old improved her game and came through with two important titles at Indian Wells and most recently in Toronto.

The game began on a cautious note as the duo broke one another before holding in succession that kept them even through the first four games. Both Wozniacki and Andreescu had slight advantages over one another but continued the service holds through the sixth game. A push for the break in the seventh from the Canadian saw her bring net-front presence into her attack earning the 4-3 lead.

Andreescu continued with those tactics that held Wozniacki back until the 19th seed forced deuce. The Canadian hung in to consolidate the break, putting the Dane in the hot seat to extend the match. She did so with technical winners for a straightforward victory in the ninth game but again faced the 19-year-old serving for the set.

Putting together some break backhands, Andreescu reached two set points as she forced Wozniacki to commit an error, ending 40 minutes of play. Drawing the errors against the former World No.1 along with 12 winners made it a terrific start in her first time on the center stage.

Before the second set got underway, Wozniacki called for the trainer to deal with an issue with her left foot. After the medical timeout, the Dane got out to serve for the first game but fell behind with Andreescu focusing on her opponent’s weaknesses. The Dane climbed to deuce but after a failed advantage point, the young Canadian went on to gain her first sealing the break.

Consolidating it with her first hold of the match gave the 15th seed an early grip with Wozniacki’s exposed vulnerabilities. With the double break and a 3-0 stand, Andreescu pushed forward to consolidate again but the Dane broke late in the fourth earning the break back.

She notched a second straight victory, holding in the fifth game that swung the momentum her way. Wozniacki won seven of eight points before a tide change in the seventh game got the 19-year-old in check. She nearly blew a break to love but held onto one to break the Dane a third time.

Wozniacki broke back showing she didn’t have any issues playing Andreescu’s route but when the time came for the Canadian to serve for the match, the concern was evident.

Knowing that all it took was the strength for her offense, Andreescu found a terrific angle for 15-0 and let her opponent commit an error on a high lob rally. Scoring an ace for three set points, the 15th seed clinched the victory with a net-front lob to win in 90 minutes.