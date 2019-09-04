US Open 2019, Grigor Dimitrov vs Daniil Medvedev Semi-final: Preview and prediction

Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov has often been called the most versatile player on the ATP Tour. Not long ago, he was being pegged as the next big thing in the men's game - someone to challenge the dominance of the Big Four. However, Dimitrov, a real threat on all other occasions, has mostly under-performed at Grand Slam tournaments.

This is just the third Grand Slam semi-final for the Bulgarian and he has never made it past this stage at a Major. To be able to do so, he will have to get the better of Daniil Medvedev, a player who is not much different from his own younger self. The Russian No. 1 has a very similar playing style to Dimitrov, one that is based on a solid overall game, quick movement around the court, and the mixing up of shots.

It is a big opportunity for both the players to make it to their first Grand Slam final, even more so for Dimitrov, who has been on the tour for quite a while now. The Bulgarian won the ATP Finals title in 2017 and knows what it takes to make it on the big stage, but it has not translated into results in Grand Slams.

This is the perfect opportunity for Dimitrov to change that. He was not having the best of seasons coming into the US Open Series, but things finally began falling into place for him in New York, where he beat the likes of Alex de Minaur and Andreas Seppi, and of course most recently, Roger Federer.

Daniil Medvedev

It will be an intense battle as both Dimitrov and Medvedev can outrun anyone on tour and frustrate their opponents by getting everything back into play. They also boast of a wide range of shots including impeccable slices and unbelievable dropshots, which they can summon form even the most uncomfortable of court positions.

The two have outlasted even the grittiest of opponents in the past one week and one wonders if fatigue will finally catch up with one of them, especially for Medvedev, who has played four exhausting tournaments back-to-back. His fatigue did indeed show in his match against Wawrinka, where the Russian looked a little unwilling to indulge in long rallies.

With so much tennis played this past month, Medevdev is the one more prone to a breakdown and it looks like Dimitrov's first Slam final might be in the offing.

Prediction: Dimitrov to win in five sets.