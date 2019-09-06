US Open 2019: Grigor Dimitrov vs Daniil Medvedev Semi-finals: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details

On an 11-match winning streak, Medvedev has reached the US Open semifinals for the first time

It has been a little over two days since the Arthur Ashe Stadium was rendered silent with the shocking exit of 5-time US Open champion, Roger Federer. Only the triumphant roar of Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov could divert the attention of the crowd as they speechlessly watched the Swiss maestro leave the court.

In an entirely unprecedented five-setter, the 28-year-old from Bulgaria overpowered the 38-year-old Federer, who was struggling with a nagging back injury during the match. Nobody expected the result but the debutant quarter-finalist at Flushing Meadows, Dimitrov ensured that the match had its nail-biting moments right till the end of it. On a resurgent streak, Dimitrov got the better of the 20-time Grand Slam champion in 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 and headed into his first-ever US Open semi-final.

On the other hand, the Russian Daniil Medvedev has been enjoying a sensational season in North America on the hard courts. Currently, on an 11-match winning streak, the World Number 5 Medvedev has shown incredible form over the past few weeks. He first proved that he belonged to the big league when he won the title at the Cincinnati Masters and he has been able to maintain that style at Flushing Meadows although he has been having a lot of cramps of late.

In a sensational quarter-final against 2016 US Open champion, Stan Wawrinka, Medvedev proved his mettle by dominating the Swiss in four sets with a 7-6(6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win. For the 23-year old Russian, who is going to be making a debut semi-final appearance at any Major, things look really bright and positive.

The former World Number 3, Dimitrov has just started finding his element back and has started playing his brand of phenomenal tennis. This makes him a strong contender for a spot in the final. The Bulgarian also has the experience of having played in the semis of Wimbledon and Australian Open against Federer and Nadal, respectively.

But Medvedev is not an easy opponent and he has already booked himself a berth in the Nitto ATP Finals. The Cincinnati Masters champion, runner-up at the Washington Open and the Montreal Masters, Medvedev is in sharp form and hungry for a Major title. This match will undoubtedly be exciting as both players are equally charged up to play their first ever US Open semi-final under the flashy lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: [5] Daniil Medvedev v Grigor Dimitrov on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 1:30 a.m IST on September 7, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.