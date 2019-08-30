US Open 2019: Johanna Konta glides into third round with dominant win over Margarita Gasparyan

Rudy Martinez FOLLOW ANALYST News 30 Aug 2019, 00:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Johanna Konta secured a comfortable straight sets victory against Margarita Gasparyan - 2019 US Open - Day 4

Johanna Konta secured a comfortable 6-1, 6-0 victory against Margarita Gasparyan, who failed to get going over the course of the entire match. Konta notched up 24 winners in what was a truly dominant performance by the Brit on the night.

The two were meeting for the first time in their careers, with the Brit coming off a tough three-set victory in her opening match. The Russian, on the other hand, had entered the competition on the back of four successive losses but managed to halt the slide with a win against Priscilla Hon in her previous round.

The Russian opened the match with a difficult hold of serve, saving a break point. She then secured a break point of her own but the Brit staved it off with some strong play to level proceedings. Konta then managed to pull ahead, breaking the Russian's serve to love.

The Brit then served two aces to secure another hold before breaking Gasparyan's serve once again. Gasparyan was struggling to deal with the power that Konta was generating and soon surrendered two set points. Konta then clinched the set with Gasparyan committing her second double fault.

Picking up where she left off in the opener, Konta started quickly, holding comfortably and then breaking the Russian's serve. Gasparyan simply had no answer to Konta on the night and soon surrendered a second break of serve.

The Brit then held to go within one game of victory. A fifth double fault didn't help Gasparyan's cause and soon enough Konta converted her match point to end the match in 54 minutes.

Konta will next face the winner of the match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Shuai Zhang on Friday.