US Open 2019: Johanna Konta vs Elina Svitolina, Preview and Prediction

Vedant Chandel FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 8 // 03 Sep 2019, 15:38 IST

Johanna Konta

This year's quarterfinal lineup at US Open 2019 boasts of a good mix of experience and youth. While the top half of the draw saw a few big names bow out in the early rounds, the old warhorses persevered in the lower half. Two of these, Elina Svitolina and Johanna Konta, will be fighting it out for a spot in the semifinal.

Svitolina, who is the highest seed left in the draw, has looked extremely impressive thus far. The Ukrainian has carried her good form from Wimbledon, where she reached the semifinals, into Flushing Meadows.

Svitolina has surprised a few of her opponents with her ultra-aggressive approach in her matches. Known for her counterpunching skills and movement across the court, Svitolina seems to have added a new element to her game.

She has been returning extremely well and if she manages to keep that up, she can trouble even the best with the weight of her shots from the baseline.

Elina Svitolina

Johanna Konta, much like Svitolina, has found success at Majors this year. She made it to the semifinals at the French Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. While she has not had the best of results since SW19, Konta has the game to beat anyone on her day.

That has been on full display in this tournament, especially in her fourth round match against Karolina Pliskova.

Konta plays a naturally aggressive game and depends heavily on her serve and flat groundstrokes to win points. Ideally, that is the type of game that should give her an edge against Svitolina. However, the Ukrainian is fresh off a win against Madison Keys, who plays a very similar game to Konta.

Svitolina has done surprisingly well against powerful baseliners this US Open, having beaten Venus Williams and Dayana Yastremska in earlier rounds. She has absorbed the pace well and made her own presence felt from the baseline. She will come out looking to play a similar game against Konta tonight at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Prediction: Svitolina to win in straight sets.