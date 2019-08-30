US Open 2019: Madison Keys vs Sofia Kenin | Preview and Prediction

Madison Keys

The Arthur Ashe Stadium is set for it's first all-American clash of the 2019 US Open. What is even more exciting for the fans is that the encounter will feature two in-form players in Madison Keys and Sofia Kenin. Both women have had good results in the past 12 months, and will have their eyes on the prize here in Flushing Meadows.

After the first round losses for former champions Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens, the home fans' focus has shifted to the likes of Kenin and Keys, with good reason behind it. Keys has done extremely well here in the past, having made the finals and semifinals in her last two outings. She is also fresh off a title run in Cincinnati, and is looking in great form.

Kenin, on the other hand, is having a breakout year of her own. She has won two WTA Titles this year, beaten the likes of Serena Williams, Ashleigh Barty, and Naomi Osaka, and is at a career high ranking of No. 20. She is the perfect candidate for a big upset at her home grand slam this year. This match presents her with just that opportunity.

Sofia Kenin

Kenin plays an aggressive game, but is much more consistent from the baseline than most players. She has a good variety of shots and a great backhand, which she disguises really well. She has also made use of the drop shot to great success this year. Kenin will be not be intimidated by the pace of Keys' shots, and her ability to return every ball is likely to frustrate Keys.

The more experienced opponent in this match is sure to yield some benefit. That said, Kenin has adjusted to the big stage really well in the past, and this match should not be any different. A lot will depend on how good Keys is playing on the day. She will have to go for her shots against Kenin, and not let the 20-year-old feel too comfortable at any point.

If Keys manages to do that, she should have enough in the tank to come out on top in this encounter.

Prediction: Madison Keys to win in three sets.