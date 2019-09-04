US Open 2019, Matteo Berrettini vs Gael Monfils Quarter-finals: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Matteo Berrettini

In one of the most hard-to-predict quarter-finals of US Open 2019, 13th seed Gael Monfils and 24th seed Matteo Berrettini square off for a place in the semi-finals. Considering they have never faced off against each other before, it is tough to select one as the outright winner.

For the 23-year-old Berrettini, 2019 has been shaping up to be the best and most consistent season of his fledgling career. He has won titles at Stuttgart and Budapest and finished as the runner-up on the claycourts of Munich.

That run propelled him into the top 20 of the world rankings for the very first time. The young Italian built on that to make it to the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships and went one step further by reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at the US Open.

He hasn't had a smooth journey into the final-eight but has always had enough in his tank when it mattered the most, as validated by his 4-set victories over Richard Gasquet, Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson. Against Andrey Rublev, he played flawless tennis for a couple of sets and then held his nerve to stave off a comeback from the Russian before completing the win in straight sets.

Up next is Monfils, a player with way more experience than Berrettini. The 33-year-old Frenchman has been to the semi-finals of the US Open in 2016 and the big stage is not unfamiliar to him.

In an enthralling five-set win over the rising star Denis Shapovalov, Monfils showed that he still has the fighting spirit and determination as well as the legs to grind it out with upcoming fresh talents. He then went on to play his breeziest match of the tournament against Pablo Andujar in the fourth round, where he dropped only five games.

Monfils is definitely looking strong and motivated. However, his consistency under pressure has always been an issue, which is what Berrettini should try and capitalize on. No matter what, we are set to witness an engrossing battle unfold on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: (13) Gael Monfils vs (24) Matteo Berrettini on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 11:30pm on September 4, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.