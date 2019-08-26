US Open 2019: Peterson rallies to beat Puig in first round

Rudy Martinez FOLLOW ANALYST News 18 // 26 Aug 2019, 22:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rebecca Peterson

Monica Puig was low on confidence and ideas in her opening match at the US Open 2019 on Monday. The Puerto Rican failed to withstand the challenge that Rebecca Peterson brought into each set before losing 3-6, 3-6 on Court Eight at the Billy Jean King National Tennis Center. It marked the fifth first round exit for Puig and one that came with a lot working against her.

With the recent news of the Puerto Rican not having Kamau Murray in her corner any longer, the 25-year-old found herself in a spot of trouble. In her second showdown with the Swede, Puig looked for a way to put that behind her and get even with Peterson who had taken her down last season in Acapulco.

In her seventh appearance at the US Open, Puig eyed a chance to surpass her second-round finish from 2018. Peterson made the Round of 16 in Cincinnati before taking the next week off to prepare for the final Slam. With an edge already over the 25-year-old in their head-to-head record, Peterson gave herself a shot at making her third run at this tournament a charm.

The Swede stayed neck-and-neck with Puig, trading off points before they reached deuce. She found it difficult to counter the Puerto Rican’s hard forehand shots that scored her AD points and finally managed to clinch after four attempts. The Swede secured a break of the Puig serve in the fourth game before serving out a strong service game.

She and Puig stayed close, trading off the next few games until a break in the eighth gave the Swede the chance to pocket the set. On serve in the ninth, Peterson opened the gap and defended her side of the court before gaining a set point which she won on an unforced error from Puig.

They went into the second set, holding serve through four games until a break from Peterson changed the pace. Puig answered back with a hard fight in the sixth that gave her the break back.

But an undeterred Peterson broke again in the seventh to inch ahead. With a final break that gave her two match points, Peterson made the final rally a challenging one for the Puerto Rican that gave her the victory in 1 hour and 22 minutes.

The Swede will now have to fight against the winner of the match between Dayana Yastremska and Monica Niculescu.