US Open 2019 power rankings

Vedant Chandel FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 119 // 21 Aug 2019, 14:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

2018 US Open Champions Media Tour

It's time for the year's final Grand Slam, the US Open. Over the past decade or so, the US Open has provided plenty of surprising moments, from Juan Martin del Potro and Stan Wawrinka's brilliant victories to Kevin Anderson's run to the final in 2017.

This makes it all the more important for us to have a comprehensive look at the top performers on the American hard courts in the past.

Here, we rank the top eight players based on their performances at the US Open Series over the past three years.

The defending champ is back 💪



Nice to see you again, @DjokerNole! pic.twitter.com/Ri3N0DonzM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 20, 2019

#8 David Goffin

David Goffin

David Goffin makes it to this list solely because of his run to the final in Cincinnati just last week. Add to that quarterfinal finishes at a couple of Masters 1000 and 500 events in the US Open Series in the last three years, and he is a player who can certainly be a threat in these conditions.

#7 Karen Khachanov

Karen Khachanov Rogers Cup presented by National Bank - Day 10

The Russian Karen Khachanov is in the midst of a breakthrough season of sorts. He attained a career-best ranking earlier this year and has established himself as a regular member of the top 10 club.

Khachanov will also be brimming with confidence, considering his good performance in the lead up to the US Open this year; he had a semifinal run in Montreal and played a few good matches in Cincinnati and Washington as well.

Advertisement

#6 Alexander Zverev

One of Zverev's biggest titles came on the hardcourts of Montreal.

While Alexander Zverev's record at Grand Slams fails to inspire much confidence, one can read a lot into his wins in the US Open Series in the past. In the last three years, Zverev has two ATP 500 and one Masters 1000 title here, making him one of the most successful players during this part of the season.

Whether that success translates into this year's US Open remains to be seen, but there is no denying the young German's flair on the hardcourts in this part of the world.

1 / 3 NEXT