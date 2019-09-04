US Open 2019 Quarterfinal: Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman, Preview and Prediction

Niranjan Deodhar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 23 // 04 Sep 2019, 12:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Diego Schwartzman (L) and Rafael Nadal

18-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal dropped his first set of this year's US Open against Croatia’s Marin Cilic in their 4th round encounter, but the Spaniard was still in ominous touch as he registered a dominant 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory over the Croat to reach his 3rd consecutive quarter-final at Flushing Meadows.

In the quarter-finals, the 12-time French Open champion will face Diego Schwartzman, who overcame Alexander Zverev in some style in their Round of 16 battle.

In their seven meetings on the ATP tour so far, Nadal has bested Schwartzman every single time, dropping just two sets in the process.

While Nadal dominated the 27-year-old Argentine in their most recent meeting at Indian Wells in March, Schwartzman did pose the Spaniard some questions when the duo faced off at the French Open back in 2018, taking a set off the eventual champion.

2019 US Open - Rafael Nadal

However, Nadal looks to be in fine form this time around. Against a tricky opponent in Cilic last time around, Nadal played by far his best match on the hard courts this season.

With a modified serve that has worked wonders for the Spaniard so far this year, combined with an array of breathtaking strokes, the World No. 2 looks like a man on a mission at this year’s US Open.

2019 US Open - Diego Schwartzman

Advertisement

Schwartzman, meanwhile, is making only his 3rd appearance in the quarter-finals of a Major (2nd at New York) and having lost both of his previous Grand Slam quarter-final matches, he will be looking to go one step further this time around.

Schwartzman might be short in stature but he is not short on confidence. However, against an imperious and ever so hungry Rafael Nadal, the Argentine will have to play the best tennis of his life to overcome the belligerent Spaniard.

2019 US Open - Roger Federer acknowledges the New York crowd following his shock exit

With Roger Federer being the latest casualty at this year’s US Open, losing to Grigor Dimitrov in five thrilling sets, Nadal is now the overwhelming favourite to lift the trophy come Sunday.

Will Nadal breeze past the Argentine to march one step closer to his 19th Grand Slam title or will Schwartzman stun the Spaniard to book a berth in his maiden Slam semifinal? Only time will tell.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.