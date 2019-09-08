US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev to clash in titanic final

2019 US Open - Day 12

After two weeks of scintillating tennis and major upsets, World No. 2 Rafael Nadal will square off against World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday. Nadal made the semi-finals of all the Grand Slams this year for the first time since 2008 and he booked his berth in the final by beating the Italian Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.

Nadal vs Medvedev (head to head)

Nadal and Medvedev have squared off just once in their career, in the final of the Rogers Cup in Montreal earlier this year, where the Spaniard dropped just three games to win his 35th Masters crown.

Rafael Nadal perspective

Golden chance for Rafa!

The 3-time champion at Flushing Meadows is just one win away from notching up his 19th Grand Slam title and closing the gap to his rival Roger Federer to just one Slam. The Spaniard has been serving quicker in this tournament and has also been aggressive with the backhand.

If Nadal wins this contest, the race to finish as the year-end No.1 will get even more intriguing. The 33-year-old has the game to expose Medvedev's weaknesses, in particular his forehand, and enters this contest as the firm favourite.

Daniil Medvedev perspective

The World No.5 has been in the form of his life, having entered the US Open on the back of runner-up finishes in Washington and the Rogers Cup followed by a title in Cincinnati.

The 23-year-old has beaten some big names en route the final, with Grigor Dimitrov and Stan Wawrinka falling victims to his assault. Medvedev has to serve extremely well if he is to have any chance of keeping up with Nadal's level of play. If the Russian secures the victory, he would become the first player outside the Big 3 to win a Grand Slam since 2016.