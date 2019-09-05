US Open 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Quarter-finals: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal

Following the exits of both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal remains the unanimous favourite to lift the US Open 2019 trophy, for the fourth time in New York. The Spaniard, who last won the US Open title in 2017, has had to play only three matches so far to reach the quarter-finals as Thanasi Kokkinakis gave him a walkover in the second round.

Nadal's first test arrived in the form of Marin Cilic in the Round of 16. The 2014 champion did manage to take a set off the 18-time Grand Slam champion but that could not do much to take the wheels off the Spanish juggernaut. Rafa bulldozed the Croat in the third and the fourth sets to post a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

It has been a pretty good showing from Nadal at the US Open Series this year. After clinching the Canadian Masters title for a staggering fifth time, he showed good judgement in opting out of the Cincinnati Masters in favour of rest and recovery. It has all worked to his advantage as validated by his strong display at the Flushing Meadows this fortnight.

Up next is the 20th seed Diego Schwartzman, who packs quite a punch standing at 5'7''. The pocket dynamite won a hardcourt title this year and knocked out the sixth seed Alexander Zverev on his way to the last-eight at the US Open.

The Argentine has never been able to get the better of Rafa in their seven meetings but he has the calibre to make the southpaw work hard for his victory. The feisty competitor snatched a set from Rafa in their two Grand Slam showdowns last year. Even in their only US Open face-off prior to this, he stretched his highly accomplished opponent to a tie-break and a 7-5 set in 2015.

Clearly, with his agile movement and dogged attitude, Schwartzman has the capability of putting up quite a fight against the former World No.1 and he would definitely like to continue in the same vein tonight.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26 -September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (20) Diego Schwartzman on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 6:15am IST on September 5, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.