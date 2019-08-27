US Open 2019, Rafael Nadal vs John Millman First Round: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 9 // 27 Aug 2019, 22:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rafael Nadal

Having won the Canadian Masters for a fifth time in his stellar career, Rafael Nadal will be hoping to begin his title quest at the US Open 2019 with a bang. At 33, the 18-time Grand Slam champion has been careful to take care of his body that necessitated his withdrawal from the Cincinnati Masters the week after.

Now the Spaniard arrives at Flushing Meadows, fully rested and raring to go and has even admitted that his knees are feeling better than what they were last year. That is indeed a very heartening confession from the three-time champion who succumbed to injury last year during his semi-final clash against Juan Martin del Potro and was forced to retire.

This year, the former World No. 1 has been careful not to overdo things in the run-up to the final Slam of the year, considering he had a hectic few weeks before that which saw him claim titles at Rome and Roland Garros and also reach the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

Rafa perhaps could not have asked for an opponent easier than the World No. 60 John Millman as he looks forward to cantering through his opener and conserve some precious energy. The Australian's biggest achievement so far indeed remains his upset of Roger Federer last year on his way to reaching the only Major quarter-final of his career. But since then, other than a couple of quarters in ATP 250 events and one in an ATP 500 event, he hasn't been able to do anything of note.

Against Nadal, who swatted him away in the 2017 Wimbledon Championships first round at the expense of just six games, it is indeed going to be one uphill battle for the 30-year-old.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Advertisement

Surface: Hard Court

Time: (2) Rafael Nadal vs John Millman on Arthur Ashe Stadium at 4:30 am IST on August 28, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.