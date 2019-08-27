US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal vs John Millman, preview and prediction

Niranjan Deodhar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 61 // 27 Aug 2019, 10:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rafael Nadal

Three-time US Champion Rafael Nadal made the best possible start to his hardcourt season with a title triumph at the Montreal Masters earlier this month. He will now meet Australia’s John Millman in his opening round encounter at the US Open in New York.

In an attempt to manage his injury concerns and ageing body, the Spaniard has been meticulously picking and choosing the tournaments he plays for the past couple of years. He has participated in just four events on hardcourt so far this year.

After a few setbacks during the clay season where Nadal slumped to three successive semi-final defeats, the World No. 2 has managed to regain his form and momentum. His wins at Rome and Roland Garros coupled with his most recent win at the Rogers Cup will ensure the Spaniard is in a good frame of mind as he approaches the final Slam of the year.

The US Open is Nadal's most successful Major outside the French Open. He won his first crown here back in 2010, and would certainly fancy his chances to pocket his 4th US Open title this year.

Nadal’s opponent John Millman has faced early exits at multiple tournaments this year, but can draw a huge amount of inspiration from his heroics at last year’s US Open. That was when the Australian not only reached his first and only quarter-final at a Major, but also upset Roger Federer en route.

Roger Federer during his loss to John Millman at the 2018 US Open

In their only previous clash against each other, when they met in the first round at Wimbledon 2017, Nadal got the better of Millman in straight sets 6-1, 6-3, 6-2.

Based on skill, confidence and current form, it is hard to imagine Millman challenging Nadal. But the Spaniard can’t afford any complacency and would look to get past his opponent as quickly as possible to stay fresh and injury-free before heading into the business end of the tournament.

At last year’s US Open, Nadal was made to work hard against the likes of Karen Khachanov and Nikoloz Basilashvili in the earlier rounds and against Dominic Thiem in the quarters before he succumbed to injury and exhaustion against Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-finals. He would aim to keep his opening round matches short and less tiring in an attempt to give himself the best possible chance to recover and thereby go the distance.

Advertisement

Can Nadal cruise through in his opening round encounter, or will we witness some twists in the tale? Millman would have nothing to lose when he meets Nadal in their upcoming encounter at Arthur Ashe, so he could well cause a few headaches to the Spaniard.

John Millman

It would be intriguing to witness Nadal’s journey at this year’s US Open.

Prediction: Nadal to win in straight sets.