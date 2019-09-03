US Open 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic Fourth Round: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Shruti Sinha

Rafael Nadal

Since defending champion Novak Djokovic's exit from the US Open 2019, three-time champion Rafael Nadal now remains the biggest favourite to lift the trophy. And the Spaniard has played well enough to justify that claim.

The 18-time Major winner is simply continuing his exploits from Montreal, where he won the Canadian Masters for a staggering fifth time in his career and has cruised into the Round of 16 by playing only two matches so far. That's because Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled out of their second-round clash due to his shoulder injury, leaving the southpaw full of steam and confidence.

Even in the matches that he has played in New York, Nadal has looked pretty sharp and has been moving brilliantly, throwing the gauntlet at his other challengers. He has dropped only 16 games in two matches and hasn't even faced a tie-break in his journey to the last-16.

Rafa now faces a seeded opponent for the first time this fortnight as a former champion and 22nd seed Marin Cilic will try his best to make it tough for the former World No. 1. The Croat, who won the title in 2014, has struggled in the big tournaments this year and hasn't even made it past the fourth round in any Slam.

Even here he hasn't been breezing through his early rounds but has had enough in the tank to pull through. Against Martin Klizan, he needed a tie-break to see off the Slovak. Both Cedric-Marcel Stebe and John Isner managed to take a set off the Croat, putting him under severe pressure but Cilic managed to pass those two tests with flying colours.

He would be needing ample amounts of that fighting spirit against someone as feisty as Rafael Nadal who is adept at giving some dogged resistance from the baseline and making Cilic slug it out. Cilic, who trails Nadal 2-6 in their head-to-head record, needs his serves and huge strikes to make some impact in this battle as one slip will put him at a huge disadvantage and will practically erase whatever little threat he could pose to the Spanish grinder.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (22) Marin Cilic on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 4:30 am IST on September 03, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.