US Open 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic: Preview and prediction

Vedant Chandel
10 // 02 Sep 2019, 16:42 IST

Rafael Nadal

The stage is set for a very intense battle at the 2019 US Open. Two former champions will clash in a fourth round match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium later tonight. Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic, who play very different styles of tennis, make for a very exciting match-up.

Rafael Nadal will be looking to reach his ninth quarter-final at the Flushing Meadows when he steps out on court tonight. The US Open is the Spaniard's second most successful Grand Slam after the French Open and he has a very good chance for a big result this year.

Nadal has been in good form coming into the tournament, having won the Canadian Masters tournament. His side of the draw has opened up with the exit of all but one of the top eight seeds. And Novak Djokovic's exit from the tournament in the fourth round makes him the top seed and the favourite for the title.

Things have aligned nicely for Nadal, but he still has to put in a lot of effort to go all the way. The first step in that direction will be to handle a very dangerous floater in the form of Cilic, who has himself played well in New York.

Marin Cilic

Cilic has a lot to play for at this year's tournament as well. He has had a sub-par year at the Grand Slams in 2019, having failed to go past the fourth round in the other three Majors. He even struggled in the warm-up tournaments for the US Open, but that changed this week.

The Croat turned over a new leaf in New York and has come into his own. He was especially good in his last match against the crowd favourite John Isner, striking fine winners from the forehand wing. Cilic also looked good on serve and was confident coming into the net, something he'll have to do a lot to end points quickly against Nadal.

Nadal is the better player from the baseline and will outlast Cilic on any given day. That said, if the Croatian can find a way to score quickfire points coming into the net, he might startle an otherwise confident Nadal. He will have to be aggressive from the word go, or else the Spaniard will wear him out as the match goes on.

Prediction: Nadal to win in four sets.