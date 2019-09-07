US Open 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini Semi-finals: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal

Diego Schwartzman gave his all in his quarter-final against Rafael Nadal at the US Open 2019 on Wednesday. The 20th seed pegged the Spaniard back even after the three-time champion made a fast start in each of the first couple of sets.

Even after that, the 18-time Major winner still managed to finish the match in straight sets. The diminutive Argentine described Nadal as a lion after the match and admitted that the second seed just knew how to raise his level at the business end of each set and that's what made all the difference.

And that is exactly what separates the southpaw from the rest of the three men still in contention for the title at the season's final Slam. The only member from the famed Big Three still remaining in the draw just knows how to find a way to snatch the set even if he is not feeling his very best that day.

In his 33rd Major semi-final, with a golden opportunity to grab his 19th Major and his fourth crown at the Flushing Meadows, Nadal would not like to make any mistake, especially against someone who is in the last-four of a Slam for the very first time in his career.

For the 23-year-old Matteo Berrettini, this is a whole new territory and one whose pressure is still not familiar to him. It cannot be denied that the 24th seed has played some wonderful tennis to become the first Italian men's singles semi-finalist in New York since 1977. He displayed nerves of steel in his upset quarter-final win over 13th seed Gael Monfils where he won the fifth-set tie-break by a hair's breadth.

However, to recover from that marathon and show that same confidence and conviction against someone as feisty and indefatigable as Nadal is a tall order. Berrettini would surely like to make the most of his chance in his maiden showdown with the former World No. 1, but Nadal's experience and his mental fortitude should be having the last word.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26 -September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: (2) Rafael Nadal vs (24) Matteo Berrettini on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 4:30 am IST on September 7, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.