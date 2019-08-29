US Open 2019 2nd round: Rafael Nadal vs Thanasi Kokkinakis, preview and prediction

Niranjan Deodhar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 12 // 29 Aug 2019, 10:02 IST

2019 US Open - Rafael Nadal

Three-time US Open champion Rafael Nadal cruised past Australia's John Millman in his opening round encounter, winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in just over two hours at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He will now meet another Aussie, the 23-year-old Thanasi Kokkinakis, in his second round encounter on Day 4 of the US Open.

In his first round win over Millman, the Spaniard wasn’t broken even once. It was an ideal start for Nadal as he looks to record his 4th title at Flushing Meadows this year.

Nadal had called Millman a fighter before the match began, and Millman kept fighting till the very end despite not getting much reward for his efforts. Even though the match lacked variety, it definitely had an array of breathtaking rallies and stroke-play; the baseline exchanges between the two players thrilled the crowd that had gathered in huge numbers at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

John Millman

Kokkinakis, who is making his first ever appearance in the 2nd round of the US Open, overcame Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 7-6 (10-8), 6-7 (4-7), 6-2 in his first round match. In his only previous meeting against Nadal, at the Australian Open first round back in 2014, Kokkinakis lost 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

After his comprehensive yet testing win over Millman, Nadal appears to have settled down and found his rhythm. He will now look to fine-tune his game and tactics against the young Australian opponent before he dives further in the tournament and plays stronger players in the subsequent rounds.

Kokkinakis’ best performance at a Major came at Roland Garros in 2015 when he reached the third round. As he gets ready to face one of the biggest challenges on the tour against the 18-time Grand Slam champion, the 23-year-old can draw some inspiration from his win over Roger Federer at the Miami Masters last year.

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Over five sets, against a player of Nadal’s stature, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the enormity of the occasion. The Australian needs to focus on his natural game and play out of his skin if he fancies posing any threat to the Spaniard.

Can Nadal cruise to yet another routine victory, or will Kokkinakis show some heart and give a few scares to the Nadal camp? The Arthur Ashe Stadium will unveil all the stories on Day 4 of the 2019 US Open.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.