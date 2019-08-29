US Open 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Thanasi Kokkinakis Second Round: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal is all smiles after a grand start to his US Open 2019 campaign

In his first-round match against John Millman, three-time US Open champion Rafael Nadal showed that he is in no mood to show mercy. The Spaniard, who conquered the Canadian Masters for the fifth time in his career this month, romped home at the expense of just seven games. Most importantly, the southpaw did not even drop any of his service games.

The signs were indeed ominous for any of Nadal's opponents at Flushing Meadows. His decision to pull out of the Cincinnati Masters has most certainly worked out in his favour. The 18-time Grand Slam champion, who last held aloft the trophy in New York in 2017, looks well-rested and highly motivated to go all the way.

Australian youngster, Thanasi Kokkinakis, whose career has been blighted by a series of injuries, will face Nadal in the second round. The 23-year-old doesn't have good memories of his only other meeting with the Spanish legend so far. At the 2014 Australian Open, Nadal bullied him into submission, securing a 2-6, 4-6, 2-6 victory.

More than five years have passed since then and Kokkinakis has been on and off the Tour to deal with his body issues. In between he did stun Roger Federer at the Miami Open last year, putting his immense talent on full display.

However, repeating that feat against Nadal in a Major is indeed a tall order. Besides, the Aussie did not really have the breeziest of opening rounds on Tuesday. He conceded a set to World No. 144 Ilya Ivashka before successfully managing to pull through in four.

Nadal would thus have the edge in terms of energy and also in their head-to-head record. With the kind of hunger and focus the 33-year-old has already shown, it would take a stellar effort from the Australian to find a chink in Nadal's armour.

Here is all you need to know about US Open 2019:

Tournament Name: US Open 2019

Date: August 26-September 8, 2019

Category: Grand Slam

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York

Surface: Hard Court

Time: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Thanasi Kokkinakis on Arthur Ashe Stadium at approx 6 am IST on August 30, 2019

Where to watch US Open 2019?

USA - ESPN and ESPN2

UK and Europe - BBC1, BBC2, and the BBC Red Button.

India - Star Sports Select 1/Select 1 HD and Select 2/Select 2 HD.

Live Stream details for US Open 2019

US Open 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

It will also be streamed live on hotstar.com.

The US Open YouTube channel will showcase the behind-the-scenes moments of the tournament and highlights.