US Open 2019 Review: Rafael Nadal prevails to record his 19th Major, Bianca Andreescu stuns Serena Williams to win her first Major

2019 US Open champion: Rafael Nadal

In an intense, scintillating battle that lasted nearly for five hours at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the men’s final at the 2019 US Open, the old warrior Rafael Nadal prevailed over the rising star Daniil Medvedev in the most dramatic of ways as the Spaniard clinched his 4th US Open title and the 19th Major of his illustrious career.

The World No.2 appeared tired, exhausted in the closing stages of the contest, but nonetheless survived the onslaught of young Russian to deny passing of the baton of men’s tennis to the younger generation yet.

After gaining a comfortable lead of two sets and being a break of serve up in the third set as well, Nadal blinked to let the 23-year old slowly come to his own terms and capitalizing on the smallest of the openings, Medvedev won the next two sets to push the contest into the deciding set.

After failing to close out the match on his own serve at 5-2 in the final set, Nadal squandered two championship points furthur as Medvedev wasn’t ready to throw in the towel yet.

However, eventually on his third championship point, with literally nothing left in the tank, the Spaniard at last managed to cross the finishing line with a feeling of relief rather than jubilation as he marginally edged past the young Russian 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in an epic, five set thriller at Flushing Meadows, New York.

2019 US Open- Daniil Medvedev

Nadal might have won the title, but the young Russian had won the hearts of the fans gathered in huge numbers at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, nearly winning the match from the jaws of defeat and in the process, pushed the 33-year old Spaniard to his extreme limits.

Medvedev’s story, not only at this year’s US Open, but also in the tournaments in the lead up to the final Slam of year where he reached to the finals at Washington DC, Montreal and Cincinnati, has been a monumental achievement and would be remembered in the years to come in the history of North American hard court season.

While Nadal survived the scare in the final, time might well be running out for his rival, Roger Federer. The Swiss maestro bowed out in the quarterfinals against an upbeat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in a 5-set thriller. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, after being in the ascendance at 2-1, lost the next two sets to hand Dimitrov one of his biggest wins of his start-stop career.

At the age of 38, with a quarter-final exit at this year’s US Open and 2018 Australian Open being his last win at a Major, sunset on Federer’s empire might not be too far away.

Novak Djokovic, the 16-time Grand Slam champion, was in pain throughout the course of his time at this year’s US Open. Unfortunately his body gave in as the World No.1 and the defending champion was forced to retire mid-match against Stan Wawrinka in his 4th round clash owing to a left shoulder injury.

Among other notable contributions, Grigor Dimitrov, overcoming his self-doubts, reached his first Major semifinal since his epic clash against Nadal in the semis down under at the Australian Open 2017.

The 28-year old Bulgarian might have lost in straight sets against Medvedev in the semis, but he would draw huge inspiration from his heroics at this year’s US open where he showed tremendous resilience and mental demeanour in overcoming the great Federer in the quarterfinals.

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini’s story at this year’s US open, especially the way in which he beat Gael Monfills in the quarter-finals in the five-set thriller to advance to his first-ever semifinals at a Major would be cherished and his appearance in the semi-finals at this year’s US Open is a huge step in positive direction as far as the 23-year old Italian is concerned.

2019 US Open women's champion -Bianca Andreescu

In the women’s side of the draw, Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu stole the thunder as she overcame the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in straight-sets 6-3, 7-5 to win her first-ever Major at this year’s US Open.

Undoubtedly, Andreescu’s journey has been the most fascinating story of women’s tennis in 2019 and with a versatile game and the attitude she displays on court, the 19-year old is well and truly poised for greatness.

The harder she tried, the more she failed as Serena’s search for her elusive 24th Grand Slam Major will continue after her fresh loss against the Canadian teen, yet again in the finals.

The 37-year old American now has lost in her last four finals at the Majors as nerves and history seem to haunt her each and every time she finds herself in the title clash of a Grand Slam event.

With all the Majors of 2019 now done and dusted, it’s time to turn our attention to the Asian leg of the hardcourt season before the Nitto ATP finals and WTA finals bring about some exciting action to conclude the 2019 season.